Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Catherine LaGarce Droney – No Service
Catherine LaGarce Droney of Irondale died Saturday at the age of 75. Per Catherine’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry Presents Checks To Food Pantries
(Farmington) The Farmington Ministerial Alliance and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantries in Farmington were both presented checks today of $69,000. The checks were from the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. Chris Landrum is the organizer of this annual fundraiser. She says making sure people don’t have to go hungry makes all their hard work worthwhile.
myleaderpaper.com
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
myleaderpaper.com
MoDOT to hold meeting about road projects in Arnold area
Motorists will have the opportunity to learn more about upcoming improvements to the intersection of Jeffco Boulevard with St. John’s Church Road in Arnold as well as at the intersection of Hwy. 61-67 with Miller Road East just south of the city limits. The Missouri Department of Transportation is...
mymoinfo.com
West County Heads To North County For Boys Basketball Clash On J98
(St. Francois County) Tuesday night’s coverage of high school basketball on Regional Radio features the North County Raiders hosting the West County Bulldogs. You can listen to the game on J98 The Boot and MyMoInfo.com. West County are 8-5 on the season after defeating Kingston by two points at...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold spells out where tents can be pitched
The city of Arnold has clarified a prohibition against camping on public property that already was on the books, and it has placed new restrictions on when private property can be used for camping. City officials said they wanted to strengthen the law restricting camping in Arnold because of recent...
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit
The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
Murder suspect in custody after I-55 crash in south St. Louis
An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash
A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
kbsi23.com
Person of interest identified after threats to Perry County School District 32
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police have identified a person of interest after receiving two phone calls threatening the Perry County School District 32. However, they are not releasing an identity yet. Authorities held a news conference Friday afternoon and announced the caller used VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) to...
kjluradio.com
Leslie man now charged with fatal shooting in Franklin County
Charges are now filed in a Franklin County murder investigation. Powell Trout, of Leslie, was charged earlier today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He’s being held with no bond. Trout’s arrest was the result of a shots-fired incident last night in Washington. Police were called to the...
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department. To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers. Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse...
Comments / 0