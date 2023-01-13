ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge boys basketball defeated by Marshall

By By Calahan Steed
 4 days ago

The Cambridge boys basketball was defeated 58-44 by the Marshall Cardinals on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Marshall High School in Capitol-South Conference action.

The Cardinals erased a one-point halftime deficit by scoring 39 points in the second half. Teseo Ruelas led Marshall (7-4 overall, 2-0 conference) with 13 points.

For Cambridge, sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 15 points. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter reached double figures with 12 points.

Senior Nick Buckman (6), junior Devin Schuchart (4), junior Christope Hughes (3), sophomore Kiefer Parish (2) and freshman Jett Horton (2) also contributed for Cambridge.

Cambridge is 5-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Cambridge 80, Monticello 55

Sophomore Matt Buckman had a game-high 30 points in a Cambridge boys basketball 80-55 win over Monticello (3-9 overall) on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Monticello High School.

Buckman scored 18 points in the first half. Senior Nick Buckman tied a career-high with 17 points scored.

Junior Devin Schuchart added 12 points and sophomore Drew Holzhueter contributed 11 points to reach double figures. Junior Marco Damiani (5), freshman Cal Nottestad (2), sophomore Kiefer Parish (2) and senior Elliot Kolzer (2) also contributed for the Blue Jays.

