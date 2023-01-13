Boys basketball: Norskies hold off Portage to snap two-game losing streak

Mason Keyes, a quarterback in football, still loves handing out dimes.

The one dished out to Jackson Accuardi for a dunk late in the DeForest boys’ basketball team’s 68-64 Badger Conference crossover win over Portage at home on Thursday night was a thing of beauty.

“I saw Mason come down the middle of the lane, so I went to the post or the block, and he hit me with a no-look pass,” said Accuardi, who slid along the baseline and stuffed it home with two hands to put the Norskies up 64-59 with 49 seconds to play.

It was the second dunk of the half for Accuardi, who finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Brody Hartig had 23 points, going 10-for-11 from the free throw line and 6-for-12 from the field, while Alex Van Ooyen had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.

DeForest enjoyed a 12-point lead in the first half, but Portage chipped away at it and pulled to within 34-33 by halftime.

With the score 43-37 and 13:20 remaining in the game, Accuardi got a steal and a dunk on a fast break. Soon after, Hartig nailed a 3-pointer to push DeForest’s lead to nine.

A Van Ooyen 3-ball made it 51-40 at the 11:26 mark. About two and a half minutes later, Accuardi’s clever move in the post down low resulted in a 3-point play, as he scored on a short jumper and hit the free throw. That made it 57-44. But Portage wouldn’t go away.

They made some threes late to stay in it. With 2:11 to go, Hartig appeared to drive and kick it out to Van Ooyen for a trey, but Hartig was called for a charge, wiping out the basket.

A reverse layup by Anton Kilde for Portage cut the DeForest advantage down to 62-59. Then, Accuardi got the dunk off the feed from Keyes and Hartig hit four free throws with just seconds to play to preserve the win. Another key play down the stretch, according to Accuardi, was a charge taken by teammate Tate Engeseth.

The Norskies have had a heavy workload lately, playing three games in a week last week. They have three more this week.

“It’s been a grind the last two weeks, but we’re embracing it,” said Eric Stewart, head coach of the Norskies, now 10-2 overall and sitting atop the Badger East Conference with a 6-1 record. The Norskies had 13 assists as a team on Thursday.

Portage is no slouch. They entered Thursday’s game with a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 mark in the Badger West.

The win over Portage was a big one, according to Hartig.

“It feels great, coming home after two tough losses,” said Hartig. “It was good to come out and take control. We've had a target on our backs.”

DeForest was ranked No. 8 in the Week 7 edition of the Wissports.net Division 2 Coaches Poll.

Waunakee 58, DeForest 55

The Norskies made a furious rally late, but ultimately, the Warriors pulled it out.

DeForest was down 32-26 at the half, but the Norskies were able to chip away in the second half until they tied the game with about two minutes to play. A couple of late turnovers hurt the Norskies’ attempts to wrestle the lead away from Waunakee.

“It took a while for us to match their physicality,” said Stewart. “It was a packed house and a fun environment to play in.”

Hartig led the Norskies with 14 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with six, while Van Ooyen finished with 13 points and four boards. James Hodge had eight points and six rebounds, while Kobe Kleinert totaled 10 points and two rebounds.

Waunakee’s Keaton Frisch paced all scorers with 25 points.

DeForest 81, Monroe 64

With Accuardi shooting 9-for-13 from the field, including going 6-for-8 from 3-point range, the Norskies rolled over the Cheesemakers in a Badger Conference crossover game.

They moved out to a 49-31 lead by halftime and kept Monroe at arm’s length the rest of the way. Accuardi racked up 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Hartig totaled 17 points, three boards, six assists and a steal.