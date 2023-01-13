Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
ncataggies.com
CAA's Two HBCUs Play Each Other on MLK Day
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (8-11, 3-3 CAA) vs. Hampton (3-14, 0-5 CAA) LOCATION Hampton, Va./Hampton Convocation Center (7,200) RADIO 96.3 FM 1400 AM; www.tobaccoroadsportsradio.com/a%26t-aggies. STREAM: The game will air live on FloHoops. RADIO: Brian Holloway will provide the play-by-play from Hampton. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES. North Carolina A&T...
Norfolk State loses to Howard on last-second technical foul
NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State lost its first conference game of the season in an almost unimaginable way; a technical foul call with one second remaining. Joe Bryant (team-high 23 points) hit the scored the go-ahead bucket with 1.2 seconds remaining, giving the Spartans (12-6, 2-1 in MEAC) a 84-83 lead and a big reason […]
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
Howard steals win at Norfolk State in MEAC thriller
Howard knocked off one of the top HBCU teams, Norfolk State, in a thrilling 86-84 contest on Saturday evening. Norfolk State went into halftime with a nine-point lead, but Howard wouldn’t go down without a fight. They outscored the Spartans 49-38 in the second half to come out on top, with a meltdown from the […] The post Howard steals win at Norfolk State in MEAC thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
13newsnow.com
Second half run sinks Monarchs on road at Marshall 73-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va — An 11-0 run early in the second half by homestanding Marshall put the Old Dominion men's basketball team in a hole they couldn't overcome in dropping a 73-65 decision on Saturday night in front of a sold out Cam Henderson Center crowd of 5,719. In the...
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores from Saturday night
Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59. Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23. Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56. Matoaca 86, Freedom (W) 64. Newman, La. 67, Bishop O’Connell 64. Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50. Norview 80,...
Popculture
Missy Elliott Received a Major Honor in December
Super producer, singer, rapper, and songwriter Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott gave the commencement address at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. A Virginia native herself, the Grammy winner delivered a heartfelt 10-minute address to the Dec. 2022 graduates, and she did so without notes. She told graduates to make sure that they surrounded themselves with friends who have "good energy" as an encouragement to achieve their goals. While she's accomplished tons in her career thus far, she preached words of pride to the graduates with so much to look forward to.
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
WAVY News 10
Virginia's first gambling casino was years in the making
Virginia’s first gambling casino was years in the …. Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved …. Norfolk native Deon Ridley saved his niece with the Heimlich maneuver. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iD9O5n. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
Lowes Foods Expands Presence in North and South Carolina by Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
Embracing our Differences: Norfolk community gathers to honor MLK Jr. Day
The annual event had a theme of 'Embracing our Differences.' which certainly showed as people of all different backgrounds filled the Attucks Theater, where the event started.
WAVY News 10
3 in Va. win $10K in Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Three tickets from Virginia won $10,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but there were no jackpot winners as it now grows to an estimated $1.35 billion. Across the state, 178,551 tickets won prizes in the Mega Millions drawing. However, no ticket matched all six...
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
Comments / 0