Tua Tagovailoa has been the victim of several different injuries since he was the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since Tagovailoa joined the Miami Dolphins in 2020, he has had a foot injury, a rib injury, a fractured finger in his throwing hand, a back injury, a head injury that cleared concussion protocol, and two concussions, with the latter four being in the 2022 season alone. While Tagovailoa has been in and out of the medical tent several times this season, it is likely that he will still start for the Dolphins in September.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO