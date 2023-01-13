ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Tide 100.9 FM

Two Former Alabama Players Eliminated From NFL Playoffs

The Miami Dolphins had a rough 2022 season with the injury of Tua Tagovailoa's back in Week 4 that had an obvious impact on the season. The former Alabama quarterback did make a quick return to the field in late October, but got injured again later in the season, leading to Tagovailoa missing the NFL Playoffs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Tide 100.9 FM

Final AFCA Coaches Poll Sparks Alabama Controversy

The final AFCA football coaches poll for the 2022 season has been released, and votes about where Alabama was going to fall were up for debate. Alabama fell in fifth place behind Georgia, TCU, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, Nick Saban ranked his team second overall along with Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel who was the only other coach to rank the Tide that high.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Still Expected To Start For Dolphins In 2023 Season

Tua Tagovailoa has been the victim of several different injuries since he was the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since Tagovailoa joined the Miami Dolphins in 2020, he has had a foot injury, a rib injury, a fractured finger in his throwing hand, a back injury, a head injury that cleared concussion protocol, and two concussions, with the latter four being in the 2022 season alone. While Tagovailoa has been in and out of the medical tent several times this season, it is likely that he will still start for the Dolphins in September.
ALABAMA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Why is the defense so bad? We get to the root of the issue

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari discuss the Pistons' week of games and ongoing issues. Then, they dissect Detroit's dreadful defense and how it can improve. Lastly,...
DETROIT, MI
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
