The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
College Athlete Arrested For MurderOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Two Former Alabama Players Eliminated From NFL Playoffs
The Miami Dolphins had a rough 2022 season with the injury of Tua Tagovailoa's back in Week 4 that had an obvious impact on the season. The former Alabama quarterback did make a quick return to the field in late October, but got injured again later in the season, leading to Tagovailoa missing the NFL Playoffs.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Final AFCA Coaches Poll Sparks Alabama Controversy
The final AFCA football coaches poll for the 2022 season has been released, and votes about where Alabama was going to fall were up for debate. Alabama fell in fifth place behind Georgia, TCU, Michigan, and Ohio State. However, Nick Saban ranked his team second overall along with Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel who was the only other coach to rank the Tide that high.
Tua Tagovailoa Still Expected To Start For Dolphins In 2023 Season
Tua Tagovailoa has been the victim of several different injuries since he was the quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since Tagovailoa joined the Miami Dolphins in 2020, he has had a foot injury, a rib injury, a fractured finger in his throwing hand, a back injury, a head injury that cleared concussion protocol, and two concussions, with the latter four being in the 2022 season alone. While Tagovailoa has been in and out of the medical tent several times this season, it is likely that he will still start for the Dolphins in September.
The 2022 Alabama Football Team: A Season of “What could’ve been”
After Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia, many fans and media members believed that Nick Saban and Alabama were going to go into the 2022 season with a vengeance, looking to earn back their spot as the champions of college football. And these assumptions certainly didn't come out of thin air....
• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Bryce and Omari discuss the Pistons' week of games and ongoing issues. Then, they dissect Detroit's dreadful defense and how it can improve. Lastly,...
