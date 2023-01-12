ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
NORMAN, OK
OKC Beautiful receives state-wide Environmental Excellence awards

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKC Beautiful and one of its board members, Cynthia Brindley, were recently honored at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s annual Environmental Excellence Celebration. The Keep Oklahoma Beautiful awards recognizes individuals and organizations in Oklahoma that have contributed to the beautification and environmental stewardship of the state. “What...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Major University Sued over Speech Policies

Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
STILLWATER, OK
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
DUNCAN, OK
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK

