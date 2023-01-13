Read full article on original website
baby d
4d ago
I was going to buy a house on powder that's in lake and the lake is so blighted that is why I did not purchase. fish and wildlife or the county does not upkeep the lake. they don't upkeep any of their legs yet they want more tax money.our legislature needs to get their sales order as we are on to them about everything that they tax as there is no transparency. they're just looking for a reason to put more money where they want it to go and that's mostly in their back pockets when it comes to raises. they fall short on money for funds for certain things in the Target whoever they want to make up the difference. good thing everyone showed up to this meeting as we are getting ripped off by our legislature all the time.
Reply(1)
2
Related
thejoltnews.com
Mixed-use commercial and housing units proposed on Harrison Avenue
Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee heard a proposal for a mixed-use building with commercial units and six apartment units at 2309 Harrison Avenue NW on Wednesday, January 11. The project is a two-story building that involves turning the bottom front or the north side into a retail office space....
thejoltnews.com
Disruptions at Tumwater’s Capitol Boulevard SE and Trosper Road SW intersection for two weeks
Tumwater is warning motorists that there will be occasional single-land closures at the Capitol Boulevard SE and Trosper Road SW intersection from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, January 20 and Monday, January 23 to Friday, January 27, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. In a press release, the city explained...
KING-5
Kirkland residents allowed to continue displaying banners warning of 'truck eating bridge'
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The city of Kirkland is compromising with the passionate community members that have implemented a modern solution to an old problem. A historical landmark has created quite a problem due to its outdated size. A bridge that was originally built as a crossing for a railroad in the early 1900s still remains along Kirkland Avenue and has become known as the “world famous Truck Eating Bridge” due to its outdated low clearance of 11 feet 6 inches.
americanmilitarynews.com
Seminary school with Tacoma site ripped off the VA for $7M, laundered funds, DOJ says
A chain of churches described by former members as a cult that targets soldiers for their government benefits is under federal investigation for money laundering and wire fraud, among other offenses, following a series of FBI raids this summer, including at its Tacoma location, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors...
Chronicle
Proposed Airport Sites in Thurston, Pierce Counties May Not Be Viable Given Obstacles
Three proposed international airport sites in Pierce and Thurston counties may not be viable given obstacles that have yet to be fully analyzed, the acting chair of Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Monday. Warren Hendrickson of the CACC said each of the three sites have "showstoppers" that could require removing...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia school board expects kindergarten enrollment to decline next school year
The Olympia School Board District (OSD) held its regular board meeting last Thursday, January 12, to discuss a potential decline in enrollment in the district. Jennifer Priddy, assistant superintendent of business and finance, presented the 2023-2024 enrollment projections and staffing implications. Citing five years’ worth of data through a ‘progression...
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
Truck driver in Washington state loses brakes, drives off boat ramp into water
A truck driver in Washington state wound up all wet on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer was traveling down East Main Street in Manchester, located west of Seattle, when it lost its brakes. The driver, who was hauling a 50,000-pound...
Copper thieves have new target: electric vehicle charging stations
SEATTLE — Thieves on the hunt for copper have found a new target: electric vehicle charging stations. Seattle City Light says eight of its EV charging stations have been hit since last March. The thieves are looking for what the utility says is a small amount of copper. Thieves...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
auburn-reporter.com
Drug traffickers prison sentence; missing Indigenous people | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we take a closer look at a King County drug trafficker with cartel ties who was sentenced to prison and the lack of reliable data in cases involving missing Indigenous people. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast...
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
downtownbellevue.com
Microsoft and Meta Confirm Plans to Vacate Bellevue Leases
Tenants are delaying making real estate decisions and have generally been targeting shorter term leases as Work From Home and hybrid work are embraced. To add to that, there is currently a tech downturn with huge layoffs. Meta recently confirmed that they plan to sublease their office space in the...
The Suburban Times
Permanent speed limit reduction coming to SR 7 in Pierce County
SPANAWAY – As soon as Thursday, January 12, travelers will notice new speed limit signs on a section of State Route 7 in Pierce County. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will install new speed limit signs at the following locations:. 35-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 47.89 and...
The Stranger
Slog PM: New City Council Candidate Eyes Sawant’s Seat, Federal Government to Reach Statutory Debt Limit, Republicans Investigate Joe Biden
Fearing for my life: Excuse me for having a super mild opinion on what weather conditions I personally prefer, which has NOTHING to do with my belief in climate change, but I’m sad about the rain today. Weather.com said that the rain will continue into the evening and temperatures will hold steady in the low 50s. You can expect about the same Saturday, just without all the rain. The rain will return on Sunday and it’ll be ever-so-slightly colder. I would tell you about Monday’s weather, but then I’d have to pay for Weather.com's Premium Pro membership to unlock the 192-hour forecasts. Maybe next time!
AOL Corp
Tacoma Mall news: 2 popular shops set to remodel while a well-known salon plans to move
Recent permit filings with the city of Tacoma show more changes are coming to the Tacoma Mall, including one familiar salon’s exit. First, the loss: Gene Juarez Salon and Spa is relocating to a new shop at 915 Pacific Ave. Katie Trent is CEO of Gene Juarez Salons and...
wchstv.com
Nearly 8K people in Seattle without power Saturday after gunshots hit equipment
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle City Light was investigating an outage that left nearly 8,000 people without power in the South Seattle and Rainer Valley areas, but it has mostly been resolved. According to Seattle City Light, the outage may have been caused by an electrical conduit suspected of being...
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Comments / 2