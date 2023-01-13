TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Deputy City Manager of Internal Services. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Deputy City Manager of Internal Services assists with the day-to-day administration and operations of internal services departments and functions as well as implementation of City Council priorities. Major responsibilities include consulting with and advising the City Manager on management of administrative matters and community and operational needs, leading the execution of administrative initiatives, and enacting complex policies and programs set by the City Council to fulfill the goals and objectives of the City.

