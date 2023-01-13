The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.

