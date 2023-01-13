Read full article on original website
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Celebrates 80th Birthday More Than 50 Years After Doctors Predicted Her Heart Would Fail
At 26 years old, Carla Wiseman, already a mother of three, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and told she likely had one year left to live. This weekend, surrounded by her children, husband Robert, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wiseman celebrated her 80th birthday. Sporting buffalo plaid, red spiral earrings and a straight, tall posture, it would be hard to guess she’s 80 — let alone that she calls getting there a “miracle.”
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
auburn-reporter.com
Drug traffickers prison sentence; missing Indigenous people | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we take a closer look at a King County drug trafficker with cartel ties who was sentenced to prison and the lack of reliable data in cases involving missing Indigenous people. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast...
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager of Internal Services
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search for its next Deputy City Manager of Internal Services. As a key member of the City’s Executive Team, the Deputy City Manager of Internal Services assists with the day-to-day administration and operations of internal services departments and functions as well as implementation of City Council priorities. Major responsibilities include consulting with and advising the City Manager on management of administrative matters and community and operational needs, leading the execution of administrative initiatives, and enacting complex policies and programs set by the City Council to fulfill the goals and objectives of the City.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia school board expects kindergarten enrollment to decline next school year
The Olympia School Board District (OSD) held its regular board meeting last Thursday, January 12, to discuss a potential decline in enrollment in the district. Jennifer Priddy, assistant superintendent of business and finance, presented the 2023-2024 enrollment projections and staffing implications. Citing five years’ worth of data through a ‘progression...
q13fox.com
Family says Tacoma student killed near bus stop, "loved everybody"
A memorial is now growing at a bus stop where a Tacoma teenager was shot and killed at around 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. His aunt, Alyivia Siess, says 14-year-old Xaviar was a kind child, who loved everyone. She says family members told her that he was on the way to buy candy or food at a nearby store when he was shot and killed off Portland Ave East.
Teammates, coaches reflect on life of fallen Olympia baseball player
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The baseball community in Olympia is mourning the death of a baseball stand-out. The family of 16-year-old Solomon Gardner tells KING 5 the teen attempted suicide, was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and then died three weeks later after contracting pneumonia. Gardner’s death is the...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Crash Leaves Passengers Trapped on Greyhound Bus in Chehalis During January 1963 Cold Snap
Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.
q13fox.com
Group of women steal thousands from local mom's business
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding two women they say stole thousands of dollars from a local mom’s business. In November, the sheriff’s department says a group of women went into Las Monarcas Market on River Road East in Puyallup. Inside...
redmond-reporter.com
Family fears son’s killer could be freed from Washington state prison
Nearly 40 years ago, Kathryn Eng’s brother was murdered in the family’s home in Issaquah. Her brother, Mark Wallace, was just 14 years old when he was killed by his older brother’s friend, John H. Schoenhals. In 1985, Schoenhals, then age 20, was sentenced to life in...
TODAY.com
Formerly incarcerated man now leading prison reform
Chris Poulos spent nearly three years in federal prison on felony drug charges, an experience that transformed his life. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Harry Smith reports from Shelton, Wash. on how Poulos’ time behind bars inspired his desire to create a corrections system that addresses trauma.Jan. 15, 2023.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
KOMO News
Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
americanmilitarynews.com
Seminary school with Tacoma site ripped off the VA for $7M, laundered funds, DOJ says
A chain of churches described by former members as a cult that targets soldiers for their government benefits is under federal investigation for money laundering and wire fraud, among other offenses, following a series of FBI raids this summer, including at its Tacoma location, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
