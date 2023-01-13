Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds are the primary culprits although tornadoes can't be ruled out. The storm system responsible for this forecast was pounding California late Monday afternoon with heavy rain, snow and...
KTBS
Mardi Gras rolls on in downtown Shreveport with Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday while continuing Mardi Gras celebrations. The Krewe of Harambee rolled through the downtown Shreveport, dazzling thousands who lined the streets under cloudy skies. The rain held off until the very end of the parade just after 2 p.m.
KTBS
Krewe of Harambee hosts Mardi Gras float loading party, pig roast
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is preparing for Monday's big Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport. On Sunday they shared their favorite southern dishes at the Mardi Gras float loading party & pig roast. KTBS caught up with the current king and queen of the Krewe of Harambee. "Being...
KTBS
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
KTBS
Scholarships, breakfast served up at annual MLK event in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A tasty breakfast, and some scholarships were handed out Monday morning in downtown Shreveport. The Krewe of Harambee held it's annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast to celebrate MLK Day. Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields was the keynote speaker for the event. The krewe also recognized area...
KTBS
Public reception on Sunday to honor former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friends and family gathered today in Texas for a private funeral to honor former Shreveport mayor, Hazel Beard. A public reception is planned for Sunday in in Shreveport from 2-4:00 p.m., at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. It's located at 2500 Southside Drive. Beard died last month at the...
KTBS
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s connection to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fifty years ago, a single gunshot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside his room on April 4, 1968, surrounded by other civil rights leaders. As the nation reflects on this...
KTBS
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
KTBS
Caddo Parish celebrates Martin Luther King Day of Service
CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish MLK Day of Service Planning Committee hosted an inaugural, multi-day event on Sunday, January 15th and Monday, January 16th. Monday's event was a day of visual arts, music, and performances by students of Caddo Parish Public Schools. This event showcased and celebrated the talent of students in Caddo Parish. Organizers said this allows local youth to gain experience in artistic expression, self-assurance and improve communication skills.
KTBS
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
KTBS
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
KTBS
Longview man killed on Interstate 20 in Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - A Longview man died Saturday when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Stephen C. Stec, 21, was pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. DPS said the SUV slid sideways and...
KTBS
Caddo deputies catch burglar in progress
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
KTBS
Caddo deputies catch burglar with money bag duct taped to his stomach
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk said a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. The clerk heard a loud noise and could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
KTBS
CPSO searches for 22-year-old in Vivian
VIVIAN, La. - On Saturday, January 14, just before 1 p.m., Micah Roberts was found deceased in a heavily wooded area behind his grandparents’ home, during an organized search. A death investigation is underway.
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
KTBS
7 injured when stolen car chase in Shreveport ends with crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit Saturday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on Friday. The driver led officers on a chase that ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a Ford Mustang at Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
KTBS
BRF hosts Annual Event with New York Times bestselling author and geopolitical expert Peter Zeihan
SHREVEPORT, La. — BRF hosted its Annual Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, featuring geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan. The event was held at The Strand Theatre in downtown Shreveport. Zeihan, a New York Times bestselling author, has published four books: The Accidental Superpower, The Absent Superpower, Disunited...
Comments / 0