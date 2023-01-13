Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
wfxg.com
Ahmaud Arbery killer being held at Augusta medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One of the men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is currently being held in Augusta. Gregory McMichael is being held at Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown. It's unclear why he's in the medical facility. Gregory McMichael, along with his son and a neighbor,...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies were in Grovetown in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road about 7:00 Monday morning, searching for an entering auto suspect. The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie. Authorities say that is the best description they have as of now. If […]
One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
WIS-TV
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington. It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Officers said...
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
WRDW-TV
‘This saves us critical time’: AirCare allows faster care to critical patients
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield has an emergency services helicopter, that will call if they need to airlift you from the scene of a crash or some other medical emergency. It’s part of a new partnership with Augusta University Health. We talked to officials with the Edgefield County emergency...
Evans woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from neighbors and family
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Evans woman has been arrested after several of her neighbors reported items missing. All the incidents happened between October and December of 2022. 21-year-old Shaira Khan allegedly took jewelry and shoes from one residence on Conn Drive in Evans totaling $11,000. The victim told deputies that she become suspicious […]
abccolumbia.com
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - An 11-year-old boy in Georgia underwent surgery on Friday as he recovers from injuries suffered in a dog attack. WRDW reports that several dogs attacked Justin Gilstrap as he was riding his bicycle last week, ripping his scalp from his head and causing numerous other injuries.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
wfxg.com
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
WRDW-TV
Virtual racers rally around Columbia County dog-mauling victim
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap was scheduled for his fifth surgery Monday, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month as he was riding his bike. Over the weekend, the 11-year-old was getting visitors at the hospital where he’ll be for weeks....
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
WRDW-TV
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
WRDW-TV
Police: Brother arrested after shooting 13-year-old sister in Jefferson County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County. When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
