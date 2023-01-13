ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Staying above water: How Sacramento's resilience kept floodwaters away

By Madisen Keavy
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeMlR_0kD9wiaU00

Changes to Sacramento due to history of floodwaters 02:06

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento, nicknamed the indomitable city, came from its early years of resilience to keep California's Capitol where it is today. All of it happened in spite of flooding.

Like the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers, time is at a confluence this week, too. The second week in January marks two historic floods in the city's history: 1850 and 1862. Add to it the recent flooding and atmospheric rivers that dropped record levels in January, and Sacramento's history is full of January floods.

"Some could fairly argue that the city was built in the wrong place -- the right time perhaps because of the Gold Rush -- but the wrong place, which was quickly revealed this month in 1850, the first flood of the brand-new city," said Shawn Turner, tour manager at the Sacramento History Museum.

Turner shares the ins and outs of Sacramento's history with guests daily at the museum and said the city's history with floods is showcased best on the museum's underground tour.

Why?

After the flood of 1862, city and county leaders were forced to make moves -- literally. The city began a 13-year process to lift hundreds of buildings 9.5 feet on average to keep them out of floodwaters. It was a slow process, Turner said, that took hundreds of workers a quarter-turn at a time to lift brick buildings without breaking their foundations.

The result of these lifts is an underground history lesson, at times, below the water level.

"There are things that made this crazy, ridiculous task worthwhile...and here the city still is," said Turner.

He explained many on his tours often suggest, "why didn't the city just move?" The answer wasn't so simple, as Sacramento's location was critical in the 1800s.

It was on the western route of the first North American Transcontinental Railroad. Plus, the city was named the capitol of California, a title and position early settlers to the region refused to lose. Therefore, the indomitable nickname was born out of the slow and likely -- at times -- grueling process to lift and shift the city away from floodwaters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area

STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Why do Sacramento’s alleys in downtown and Midtown have names?

(KTXL) — If you’re walking away from an event at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, you may stumble upon Kayak Alley.  •Video Above: Meet Sacramento Police’s mounted patrol If you’re in Midtown Sacramento and heading toward the state Capitol, you can walk along the streets or through Matsui Alley or Liestal Alley, and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
a-z-animals.com

9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento

As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

More snow not stopping mountain travelers

POLLOCK PINES - In the Sierra, all this snow is a welcome sight."It's actually pretty nice," said one driver. "Haven't seen this in a while. It's good to see it and be back here in the snow."For some, it hasn't been the best time."We don't love it," another driver from San Jose admits. "We don't love it but we're surviving."Those that are local to the foothills and Sierra aren't fazed a bit. "Not a big deal," says David, a Pollock Pines resident of 22 years. "I'm from the Midwest -- we got a whole lot worse conditions than this."While others are...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County deals with flooding, slides and water rescues

PLACER COUNTY — From water rescues to rockslides, agencies faced back-to-back calls related to this latest batch of winter storms.Though Northern California saw multiple storms, first responders say they continued to respond to crash scenes related to stormy weather."It's a little rough, especially when people aren't used to that type of stuff," Angela Fellers said.In Auburn, on Saturday, drivers encountered street flooding on Marguerite Mine Road, but the water subsided the next day.Still, other concerns loom near where lower-elevation snow can be found in the Mosquito Fire burn scar.Near Mosquito Ridge and Gorman Ranch roads, the county reports the road is closed because of a mudslide.Yet, it looks like the end of this storm is near just as storm fatigue peaks."It's so dark all day," Laree Baker said. "I just want to sleep. I just want to nap."
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City leaders call for residents to conserve water amid storms

RIPON (CBS13) - Heavy rainstorms are helping California's drought, but some towns are still cracking down on water use, asking residents to conserve their water supply.A town like Davis runs on both groundwater from rain and surface water from nearby rivers, but other towns aren't as lucky, relying solely on groundwater, which means even with weeks of wet weather some towns are still forced to conserve."We have floods and droughts at the same time," says Professor Jay Lund, UC Davis Professor of Civil and environmental engineering.Towns in Northern California typically run on groundwater from wells and surface water from rivers,...
RIPON, CA
CBS Sacramento

PRIDE Industries Ribbon Cutting Youth Employment Services Program

  On January 12th, the Ribbon Cutting was held at PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, debuted its Youth Employment Services (YES!) pilot program which supports opportunity youth in Sacramento and Placer counties, enabling them to gain the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers and to live independently. The YES! program is designed to assist people aged 16-24 who have disabilities. It also provides services to young people who have spent time in the child welfare, juvenile justice, or criminal legal systems, as well as those who are unhoused, living in concentrated poverty,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nonprofit military veterans' group helping Sacramento clean up from storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - This series of storms is overwhelming Sacramento public works crews."This is probably the most impactful storm we've had in decades," said Daniel Bowers, Sacramento's Director of Emergency Management.Bowers says that since New Year's Eve, more than 16,000 calls have come in for assistance and crews are working around the clock patrolling levees, clearing storm drains, and dealing with downed trees, "They've been on pretty much 12-hour shifts, 12 on 12 off," Bowers says.Now, emergency crews will be getting outside help. The Team Rubicon organization will deploy more than 150 volunteers in Sacramento to help with storm recovery."We want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento SMUD customers going on 7 days without power after California storm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Powerless for days. Some Sacramento families have been without power since last weekend, as another round of storms is forecast to arrive this weekend.Families going on day seven with no power have been left with no patience. Brothers 11-year-old Jude and four-year-old Dean are dealing with another day without heat or light."I can usually get a flashlight," Dean said. Their mother, Serena Renehan, is one of the hundreds of SMUD customers still waiting for power to be restored. "Right in the middle of the city," Renehan said.The family's food has gone bad. As she throws it out, Renehan is now...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy