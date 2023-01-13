ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: DJ Wagner shines, but Jared McCain leads Centennial to victory over Camden

SPRINGFIELD - In a star-studded matchup, Jared McCain and Centennial High (CA) defeated Camden High (GA), 66-62 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday. Blake Arena was filled to the brim with basketball scouts and fans of all ages to see DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked players from the Class of 2023 according to ESPN, face off against McCain and Mikey Williams.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?

SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

UMass Minutewomen best St. Joseph’s Hawks during Saturday doubleheader

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst basketball hosted a doubleheader at the Mullins Center Saturday afternoon. The women’s team eked out a two-point win over St. Joseph’s. The Hawks missed a shot as the buzzer sounded, which would have sent the game into overtime. Ber’nyah Mayo led the...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits

SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Thunderbirds drops fourth straight, fall to Bridgeport Islanders 6-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-17-1-4) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders (16-15-6-1) on Monday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Trying to change their mojo in the early stages, the Thunderbirds’ offense went right to work. Austin Osmanski joined a rush to fire a shot just off the glove of Cory Schneider. Steven Jandric, in turn, won a race to a loose puck below the goal line and slipped a feed back to the net-front area. Will Bitten arrived ahead of his defender and blasted a low dart through Schneider’s legs to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead just 1:50 into the game, his 12th goal of the season.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic

DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield mulls updates to athletic facility at middle school

West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Monster Jam returns to Hartford for adrenaline-charged arena championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February. On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Arts Beat: Ukrainian orchestra gives concerts at UMass, UConn next month

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is touring the United States, with tour stops on Feb. 10 at The UMass-Amherst Fine Arts Center and on Feb. 13 at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Connecticut. Theodore Kuchar conducts both performances. In Amherst, the program includes Ukrainian composer Thomas de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto, Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9. Violinists Vladyslava Luchenko and Andrly Tchaikovsky are soloists. In Storrs, the program includes Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. For details on the Amherst performance: www.fineartscenter.com. For details on the UConn performance: www.jorgensen.uconn.edu.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
