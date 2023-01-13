SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-17-1-4) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders (16-15-6-1) on Monday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Trying to change their mojo in the early stages, the Thunderbirds’ offense went right to work. Austin Osmanski joined a rush to fire a shot just off the glove of Cory Schneider. Steven Jandric, in turn, won a race to a loose puck below the goal line and slipped a feed back to the net-front area. Will Bitten arrived ahead of his defender and blasted a low dart through Schneider’s legs to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead just 1:50 into the game, his 12th goal of the season.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO