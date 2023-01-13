Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Ludlow’s Samantha Bertini wins weight class at Senators Girls Kick off Classic
Samantha Bertini dominated in the 100-oound weight class during the Senators Girls Kick Off Monday, making her mark as the only Western Mass. wrestler to win their class with her first-place finish during the tournament. In the opening one, Bertini defeated Keene’s Lily Runez, 9-0, followed by a 2-0 win...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: DJ Wagner shines, but Jared McCain leads Centennial to victory over Camden
SPRINGFIELD - In a star-studded matchup, Jared McCain and Centennial High (CA) defeated Camden High (GA), 66-62 at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday. Blake Arena was filled to the brim with basketball scouts and fans of all ages to see DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 1 and No. 5 ranked players from the Class of 2023 according to ESPN, face off against McCain and Mikey Williams.
Scouting Cameron Boozer, Bronny James: Hoophall Classic delivers star-studded showdown
SPRINGFIELD — Even for a showcase event like the Hoophall Classic, it was a star-studded game Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day between Christopher Columbus (FL) and Sierra Canyon (CA). The Blake Arena crowd was packed in anticipation of the game as there was plenty to look forward...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?
SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
westernmassnews.com
UMass Minutewomen best St. Joseph’s Hawks during Saturday doubleheader
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst basketball hosted a doubleheader at the Mullins Center Saturday afternoon. The women’s team eked out a two-point win over St. Joseph’s. The Hawks missed a shot as the buzzer sounded, which would have sent the game into overtime. Ber’nyah Mayo led the...
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits
SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
Springfield Thunderbirds drops fourth straight, fall to Bridgeport Islanders 6-2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-17-1-4) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Bridgeport Islanders (16-15-6-1) on Monday afternoon at the MassMutual Center. Trying to change their mojo in the early stages, the Thunderbirds’ offense went right to work. Austin Osmanski joined a rush to fire a shot just off the glove of Cory Schneider. Steven Jandric, in turn, won a race to a loose puck below the goal line and slipped a feed back to the net-front area. Will Bitten arrived ahead of his defender and blasted a low dart through Schneider’s legs to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead just 1:50 into the game, his 12th goal of the season.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
PVIAC Track & Field Week 4: Northampton’s Camilla Brewer claims trio of events & more
The Northampton girls track and field team won all four of its dual meets Sunday afternoon behind six first-place finishes during Week 4 of the PVIAC Indoor Track & Field season at Smith College.
Cameron Boozer’s obsession with preparation brings Christopher Columbus to another level: ‘It’s like having another coach’
SPRINGFIELD — Cameron Boozer rarely sees something on a basketball court that he wasn’t prepared for. If there’s anything his team’s upcoming opponent likes to do, he’s already seen it played on his laptop over and over again. The Christopher Columbus sophomore, according to ESPN,...
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
SPRINGFIELD — Arizona Compass Prep’s Zayden High sat on the bench at the start of the second half during the Navigators’ game against Oak Hill on Sunday, resting up for a fourth quarter push. When the final period of play started, High showcased why the coaching staff...
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic
DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
West Springfield mulls updates to athletic facility at middle school
West Springfield has begun to explore upgrading the athletic fields at its middle school in hopes of it one day being a draw for other sports programs in the area. “They are going to realign the baseball and softball fields and the outer fields will be multiuse,” Mayor William Reichelt said in a meeting on Jan 10. “If things work out and we can align funding, we would probably be the premier athletic facility at least for public schools in Western Massachusetts.”
Monster Jam returns to Hartford for adrenaline-charged arena championship
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February. On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks […]
Arts Beat: Ukrainian orchestra gives concerts at UMass, UConn next month
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is touring the United States, with tour stops on Feb. 10 at The UMass-Amherst Fine Arts Center and on Feb. 13 at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Connecticut. Theodore Kuchar conducts both performances. In Amherst, the program includes Ukrainian composer Thomas de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto, Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9. Violinists Vladyslava Luchenko and Andrly Tchaikovsky are soloists. In Storrs, the program includes Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. For details on the Amherst performance: www.fineartscenter.com. For details on the UConn performance: www.jorgensen.uconn.edu.
Westfield schools will make kindergarten registration a family fun event
WESTFIELD — Families of next year’s kindergarten class are encouraged to attend the Countdown to Kindergarten on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Westfield Middle School cafeteria at 30 W. Silver St., Westfield. The event begins at 6 p.m. but families can drop in anytime until 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Feb. 15.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Town by Town: Parks Barn renovation, T-Birds, and new Westover hangar. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley,...
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
MassLive.com
Dozen hopefuls seek a sash in Westfield’s 1st colleen contest in 3 years
WESTFIELD — Twelve contestants for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest gathered on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sons of Erin at 22 Williams St., Westfield, to have their photos taken, get to know each other, and learn about all the responsibilities of the colleen and the court.
MassLive.com
