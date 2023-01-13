Read full article on original website
Related
Gas out for hundreds in Steuben County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of NYSEG customers in Steuben County lost their gas service Monday, and the outage could last for days. According to the Steuben County Office of Emergency Management, the outage affects about 600 homes and businesses in the Town of Wayne, as well as others in the Towns of Tyrone and […]
wdkx.com
24/7 Public Restrooms Coming To Downtown Rochester
The City of Rochester is planning on bringing public restrooms to downtown Rochester. The new bathrooms will be accessible 24 hours a day 7 days a week. There are no overnight restrooms located in downtown Rochester. There was a forum held by local leaders to discuss having the 24/7 restrooms available in downtown Saturday afternoon.
13 WHAM
A little ice early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
RPD: Woman strikes tree during hit-and-run on Hudson Ave. and Berlin St.
A woman hit a tree Monday morning after her car was struck from behind, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning.
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
RPD: Woman stabbed during robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St
A woman was stabbed Monday morning during a robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St., according to the Rochester Police Department
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Winter Weather Advisory issued portions of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday night the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo extended an existing Winter Weather Advisory for central New York to include portions of Western New York. This is ahead of a wave of precipitation that could fall as freezing rain instead of rain in some locations.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
WHEC TV-10
Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving work at Burger King on Lyell Avenue on Saturday night. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their...
Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
Missing teen found: Dahira Ali located
Dahira Ali has been located and reunited with family, the RPD reports.
WHEC TV-10
Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Gates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gates Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Someone was hit by a car on Elmgrove Road. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. We’re working to get more information on the victim’s condition.
Comments / 0