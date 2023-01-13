Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sean Payton’s 1-word response when asked if he’d take Texans’ job
Every NFL team with a head coach vacancy seems to be interested in Sean Payton, including the Houston Texans. As he looks for his next head coaching opportunity, Payton seemed very interested in joining the Texans. Payton was asked about him potentially becoming Houston’s next HC on The Herd with...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach
On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen. According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero. Evero is currently a ...
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
49ers Could Trade the Trey Lance Contract While it Still has Value
Trey Lance might be out as the starting QB of the 49ers, which means the team may trade the Trey Lance contract while it still has value. The post 49ers Could Trade the Trey Lance Contract While it Still has Value appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Breaking: New NFL Team Enters Sean Payton Sweepstakes
A new team has reportedly entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes: the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers received permission today to interview the longtime football coach. It's an interesting wrinkle in the Sean Payton saga, especially considering one of the ...
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury
The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
NFL World Stunned By Sean Payton's Latest Interview
Sean Payton wants to coach in the NFL again. While that statement itself might not be surprising given the vast amount of rumors lately, Payton's most recent interview has certainly left the NFL world scratching its collective head. According to the Texans' official Twitter page this Monday, ...
Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job
We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
NFL coaching predictions 2023: Projecting next Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos head coaches
There were five NFL coaches fired this season, kicking off an active coaching carousel as teams hope to find the
Even Sean Payton isn’t buying Mike McCarthy’s hot seat rumors with Cowboys
Sean Payton himself doesn’t believe the Dallas Cowboys coaching position will open up this offseason. Earlier this week, Jerry Jones put an instant and emphatic no on whether or not Mike McCarthy would be facing a hot seat this offsason, in particular if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night in the Wild Card round.
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
Colin Cowherd Believes Star Wide Receiver Could Demand Trade
The Minnesota Vikings 13-4 season came crashing down on Sunday after being upset by Brian Daboll's New York Giants in the Wild Card round. The Vikings defense struggled to contain Daniel Jones and New York was able to limit star receiver Justin Jefferson to just 47 yards. On Monday, FOX Sports ...
