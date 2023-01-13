A host of new features for Garmin smartwatches appear to have leaked. A report from the5krunner suggests that wearables with SpO2 level monitors will soon be able to notify you if your blood oxygen measurement falls below a threshold while you are sleeping. It might be that Garmin would recommend users take advantage of this tool to optimize their sleep. Rumors also claim that some of the recent higher-end Garmin smartwatch models could receive an ECG feature that can detect Afib. To take a measurement, you would place two fingers on the metal bezel of the watch.

18 HOURS AGO