notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
notebookcheck.net
Skagen Falster Gen 6 upgrades to Wear OS 3, reportedly sheds UI features
The Falster Gen 6 has the same specs as the latest Fossil smartwatch, albeit with a different, Skagen-branded design. As such, it has been eligible for the latest Wear OS 3 update from Google since its release. Then again, it is only now turning up on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ wearable.
notebookcheck.net
IKEA SITTBRUNN USB cables and SMAHAGEL USB chargers start from US$1.99
IKEA is expanding its range of tech accessories to include the new SITTBRUNN USB cable range and SMAHAGEL USB chargers. Three SITTBRUNN cables are available: a USB-A to USB-C cable in light yellow, a USB-C to USB-C cable in blue and a USB-A to USB-micro cable in light blue. Each cable is 39.25-in (~1 m) long and coated in flexible plastic. IKEA claims to have tested the products to ensure they can withstand over 25,000 bends. The cables support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps.
notebookcheck.net
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
notebookcheck.net
Tecno first-gen retractable-lens Android flagship smartphone pre-orders coming to Amazon.in
Tecno may seem obscure among Android smartphone OEMs for some; however, the company has recently shot to the upper echelons of global recognition thanks to products such as the Phantom X2 Pro 5G. It was honestly not clear whether this inaugural retractable-lens device was a concept of some kind or not at its launch - however, it will now officially go to pre-order soon.
Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media. Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to […]
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line-flashing screen defect is a software issue with an upcoming iOS 16 patch
Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The iPhone 14 Pro series stands apart from its vanilla 14 siblings not merely due to their increased price but to their Dynamic Island displays. However, it now seems that some who shelled out for this inaugural Apple display type have encountered unexpected bugs and defects in their everyday use.
notebookcheck.net
System76 teases beefy Pangolin Linux laptop update with Ryzen 7 6800U
System76 is known for its high-quality laptops that run Linux (either Ubuntu or System76's own Pop!_OS). However, most of their laptops run on Intel CPUs, so AMD fans were left in the lurch... until the original Pangolin debuted a few years ago. System76 recently teased the upcoming version of the Pangolin, replete with the latest and greatest from AMD.
notebookcheck.net
Govee Envisual T2: The camera-based Philips Ambilight alternative in a hands-on
Interactive TV lighting for retrofitting. Without much effort, the Govee Envisual T2 can be used to upgrade just about any TV with Ambilight-like backlighting, which can provide more immersion and, of course, a style factor not to be scoffed at. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how...
notebookcheck.net
LeTV S1 Pro debuts as a new budget iPhone 14 Pro Max clone complete with "Dynamic Island" display
Those who like the look of the iPhone 14 Pro Max have a number of choices to make, spending US$1,099 or more on a new unit included. However, some now have another option in the form of a new Letv S1 Pro. Like its predecessor, it has clearly taken inspiration...
notebookcheck.net
Apple could silently launch new Macs via a press release tomorrow
Many reports from the past few weeks have suggested Apple has a lot in store for its fanbase in 2023, including some never-before-seen stuff like an AR/VR headset. A 15-inch MacBook Air is in the pipeline, too, along with AirPods Max 2 and an affordable (US$99) pair of AirPods. Flamboyant leaker Jon Prosser says Apple plans to reveal something tomorrow (January 17 2023).
notebookcheck.net
HP EliteBook 835 G9: Powerful and durable thanks to Ryzen
AMD Business Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. Hewlett Packard's EliteBook 835 G9 is a mobile office notebook from the business segment. The most striking feature of the compact computer is the matte, viewing-angle stable 13.3-inch screen (1920 x 1200) in the work-friendly format of 16:10. It offers high brightness, very good contrast and great color reproduction. A switchable privacy filter (HP Sure View) aims to prevent or make difficult looking at the display from the sides.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Display to move into MicroLED panel commercialisation for future smartwatch generations
According to reports, Samsung Display is attempting to commercialise smaller MicroLED panels for use in smartwatches. To date, Samsung Display has supplied AMOLED panels to Apple and Samsung, but it is no secret that the former wants to pivot Watch Series smartwatches to MicroLED technology. Most recently, a rumour alleged that Apple would create an in-house MicroLED panel for a next-generation Watch Ultra smartwatch, although a similar rumour emerged over two years ago.
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation
There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
notebookcheck.net
IKEA PILSKOTT smart LED lights arrive with remote dimming and up to 1,100 lm brightness
IKEA has revealed two new smart lighting products under the range name PILSKOTT. The gadgets are an LED floor lamp and an LED pendant lamp. Both devices are made using a bendable LED light strip, expected to last 25,000 hours, and the light can be dimmed to suit your mood or save energy.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin features leak suggests ECG and new sports profiles could be on the way
A host of new features for Garmin smartwatches appear to have leaked. A report from the5krunner suggests that wearables with SpO2 level monitors will soon be able to notify you if your blood oxygen measurement falls below a threshold while you are sleeping. It might be that Garmin would recommend users take advantage of this tool to optimize their sleep. Rumors also claim that some of the recent higher-end Garmin smartwatch models could receive an ECG feature that can detect Afib. To take a measurement, you would place two fingers on the metal bezel of the watch.
notebookcheck.net
Powerful AMD Strix Point APUs with 9 TFLOP RDNA 3+ iGPU and hybrid Zen 5 CPU could make low-end discreet GPUs "irrelevant"
AMD is set to release the desktop Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” CPUs and Strix point APUs sometime in 2024. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the Strix Point APUs, we know that the APUs will be built on an unidentified “Advanced Node” featuring Zen 5 CPU cores and an RDNA 3+ GPU. Rumors have mentioned that Strix Point APUs will use a hybrid architecture with Zen 5 and Zen 4D cores like Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: New leak rules out imminent release for Xiaomi's upcoming juggernaut
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is coming. Xiaomi has since confirmed its plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra as its main flagship phone both in China and on the global market. Recent rumors hinted at a possible launch at MWC in Barcelona next month but a new leak seems to contradict those rumors.
notebookcheck.net
Seamless Galaxy Z Fold5 display on the cards as Samsung creates its own muscular take on the waterdrop hinge
Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 being one of the best phones we have reviewed (foldable or otherwise), one of the cons highlighted by our tester was the visibility of the display seam. Recently, we reported on news that one of the improvements being brought in by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 would be a “wrinkle-free” solution for the crease in the screen. A new article on Naver has offered up some further details about how that will happen, with Samsung adopting the waterdrop hinge used in phones such as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 but with a durability twist.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch "Ultra 2" to debut with an in-house microLED display in 2024
Accessory Apple Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch Ultra series 2, or, perhaps, Watch Ultra 2024 - by any name, Apple's new top-end wearable is now projected to launch with what its Cupertino-based maker is likely to back as its most exciting and inspiring breakthrough to date: a world-first in-house display.
