Rumor | Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max delayed once again, shipments could plunge by 50%

Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 being one of the best phones we have reviewed (foldable or otherwise), one of the cons highlighted by our tester was the visibility of the display seam. Recently, we reported on news that one of the improvements being brought in by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 would be a “wrinkle-free” solution for the crease in the screen. A new article on Naver has offered up some further details about how that will happen, with Samsung adopting the waterdrop hinge used in phones such as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 but with a durability twist.

1 DAY AGO