notebookcheck.net
Deal | LG UltraGear 32GP750-B QHD IPS gaming monitor with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support now 20% off on Amazon
With a US$399.99 price tag after the 20% discount, the 32-inch LG UltraGear 32GP750-B gaming monitor comes with a QHD IPS panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time alongside support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, as well as VESA DisplayHDR 400 compatibility and 99% sRGB color gamut.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
notebookcheck.net
Truly impressive - Convertible workstation Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip
3D Printing Workstation Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Windows. Our review devices undergo dozens of benchmark tests, and they do not always manage to cope with all the benchmarks thrown at them. On the other hand, the ExpertBook B6 Flip maintains a cool processor and graphics card under testing. The device, which is almost three centimeters thick, contains an Intel Core i9-12950HX and an Nvidia RTX A2000. Together they generate a waste heat of around 140 watts. In terms of performance, the ExpertBook B6 Flip is far ahead in the test field and even outperforms the MSI CreatoPro Z16P with its supposedly stronger A3000. Both laptops run their graphics cards with up to 90 watts, but the MSI device runs out of steam sooner.
notebookcheck.net
HP EliteBook 835 G9: Powerful and durable thanks to Ryzen
AMD Business Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. Hewlett Packard's EliteBook 835 G9 is a mobile office notebook from the business segment. The most striking feature of the compact computer is the matte, viewing-angle stable 13.3-inch screen (1920 x 1200) in the work-friendly format of 16:10. It offers high brightness, very good contrast and great color reproduction. A switchable privacy filter (HP Sure View) aims to prevent or make difficult looking at the display from the sides.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
The AI advantage in decision-making
Focusing solely on data is akin to only looking in the rear-view mirror when driving your vehicle on a busy highway.
notebookcheck.net
Powerful AMD Strix Point APUs with 9 TFLOP RDNA 3+ iGPU and hybrid Zen 5 CPU could make low-end discreet GPUs "irrelevant"
AMD is set to release the desktop Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” CPUs and Strix point APUs sometime in 2024. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the Strix Point APUs, we know that the APUs will be built on an unidentified “Advanced Node” featuring Zen 5 CPU cores and an RDNA 3+ GPU. Rumors have mentioned that Strix Point APUs will use a hybrid architecture with Zen 5 and Zen 4D cores like Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line-flashing screen defect is a software issue with an upcoming iOS 16 patch
Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The iPhone 14 Pro series stands apart from its vanilla 14 siblings not merely due to their increased price but to their Dynamic Island displays. However, it now seems that some who shelled out for this inaugural Apple display type have encountered unexpected bugs and defects in their everyday use.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Nitro XV5: New gaming monitor series showcased with 200 Hz refresh rates
Acer has shed light on the Nitro XV5, a gaming monitor series that will be available later this month. According to the company, the series will start with two 27-inch editions, which both rely on 27-inch IPS panels. Acer will distinguish the pair by native resolution, with one operating at 1440p and the other at 4K. While the pair will also offer 144 Hz and 160 Hz refresh rates, respectively, both support overclocking to 200 Hz.
notebookcheck.net
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation
There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
notebookcheck.net
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Display to move into MicroLED panel commercialisation for future smartwatch generations
According to reports, Samsung Display is attempting to commercialise smaller MicroLED panels for use in smartwatches. To date, Samsung Display has supplied AMOLED panels to Apple and Samsung, but it is no secret that the former wants to pivot Watch Series smartwatches to MicroLED technology. Most recently, a rumour alleged that Apple would create an in-house MicroLED panel for a next-generation Watch Ultra smartwatch, although a similar rumour emerged over two years ago.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro design revealed in official teaser and alleged live image leak
The Poco X4 Pro 5G debuted in Q1 2022 and Xiaomi already looks geared to launch a direct successor to that device. The Poco X5 Pro is coming, as evidenced by its recent appearances at various certification websites, and its design now appears to have leaked online. As revealed by...
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper Model Y with 4680 battery on sale at Tesla stores
A rather unconvincing AWD Model Y has been available to buy in Tesla's stores at only two grand less than the base Model Y Long Range available online, yet with 50 miles shorter propulsion on a charge. Moreover, it comes with the 4680 battery pack which makes individual cells impossible to replace or repair on the cheap.
notebookcheck.net
Wrinkle-free Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to come with 108 MP main camera and to reach greater heights than the Galaxy Z Fold4
New details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 have been shared by the same source that revealed the foldable will be heavier than its predecessor and come with an S Pen tray. This time around, apparently the Galaxy Z Fold5 will sport camera equipment headed by a 108 MP sensor, and it will have different dimensions to the Galaxy Z Fold4.
notebookcheck.net
IKEA PILSKOTT smart LED lights arrive with remote dimming and up to 1,100 lm brightness
IKEA has revealed two new smart lighting products under the range name PILSKOTT. The gadgets are an LED floor lamp and an LED pendant lamp. Both devices are made using a bendable LED light strip, expected to last 25,000 hours, and the light can be dimmed to suit your mood or save energy.
notebookcheck.net
Airline Starlink Internet as fast as broadband now as DISH sues SpaceX over Gen2 satellites
The second generation of Starlink satellites that SpaceX has permission to launch is much larger than the first and its Internet-beaming services could cause light pollution as well as, according to DISH, interference with its own satellites. That is why both DISH and the environmental group International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) have filed lawsuits against the FCC's decision that grants SpaceX permission to launch 7,500 Gen2 satellites for Starlink Internet out of the 29,988 that Elon Musk's space company requested.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 to receive innovative features with latest updates
Samsung has announced a new feature for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, as well as all Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series models. Starting Tuesday, January 17, in most markets, Samsung will release a firmware update to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro that enables 360 Audio Recording. It remains to be seen what other features Samsung includes in next week's firmware update, with Samsung only mentioning 360 Audio Recording in its press release.
