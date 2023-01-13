3D Printing Workstation Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Windows. Our review devices undergo dozens of benchmark tests, and they do not always manage to cope with all the benchmarks thrown at them. On the other hand, the ExpertBook B6 Flip maintains a cool processor and graphics card under testing. The device, which is almost three centimeters thick, contains an Intel Core i9-12950HX and an Nvidia RTX A2000. Together they generate a waste heat of around 140 watts. In terms of performance, the ExpertBook B6 Flip is far ahead in the test field and even outperforms the MSI CreatoPro Z16P with its supposedly stronger A3000. Both laptops run their graphics cards with up to 90 watts, but the MSI device runs out of steam sooner.

1 DAY AGO