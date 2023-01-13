ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deal | Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC 38% off on Amazon

Introduced in March 2021, the Radeon RX 6700 XT had a launch price of US$479. Most overclocked custom solutions were priced higher. However, we're in 2023 already, and the Amazon list price of US$$959.99 shown for the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC is very close to the US$999 launch price of the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Thanks to the ongoing 38% discount, Gigabyte's Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC can be acquired for US$599. Sadly, this is still a high price tag which is US$20 higher than the launch price of the stock Radeon RX 6800.
Truly impressive - Convertible workstation Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip

3D Printing Workstation Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Windows. Our review devices undergo dozens of benchmark tests, and they do not always manage to cope with all the benchmarks thrown at them. On the other hand, the ExpertBook B6 Flip maintains a cool processor and graphics card under testing. The device, which is almost three centimeters thick, contains an Intel Core i9-12950HX and an Nvidia RTX A2000. Together they generate a waste heat of around 140 watts. In terms of performance, the ExpertBook B6 Flip is far ahead in the test field and even outperforms the MSI CreatoPro Z16P with its supposedly stronger A3000. Both laptops run their graphics cards with up to 90 watts, but the MSI device runs out of steam sooner.
Powerful AMD Strix Point APUs with 9 TFLOP RDNA 3+ iGPU and hybrid Zen 5 CPU could make low-end discreet GPUs "irrelevant"

AMD is set to release the desktop Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” CPUs and Strix point APUs sometime in 2024. While the company hasn’t revealed a lot of details about the Strix Point APUs, we know that the APUs will be built on an unidentified “Advanced Node” featuring Zen 5 CPU cores and an RDNA 3+ GPU. Rumors have mentioned that Strix Point APUs will use a hybrid architecture with Zen 5 and Zen 4D cores like Intel’s 12th and 13th gen chips.
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
System76 teases beefy Pangolin Linux laptop update with Ryzen 7 6800U

System76 is known for its high-quality laptops that run Linux (either Ubuntu or System76's own Pop!_OS). However, most of their laptops run on Intel CPUs, so AMD fans were left in the lurch... until the original Pangolin debuted a few years ago. System76 recently teased the upcoming version of the Pangolin, replete with the latest and greatest from AMD.
HP EliteBook 835 G9: Powerful and durable thanks to Ryzen

AMD Business Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. Hewlett Packard's EliteBook 835 G9 is a mobile office notebook from the business segment. The most striking feature of the compact computer is the matte, viewing-angle stable 13.3-inch screen (1920 x 1200) in the work-friendly format of 16:10. It offers high brightness, very good contrast and great color reproduction. A switchable privacy filter (HP Sure View) aims to prevent or make difficult looking at the display from the sides.
The Best Cheap Soundbars of 2023

When it comes to our home theater, we all like big sound. Whether we’re revisiting Gandalf in the accompaniment of Howard Shore’s stunning orchestral arrangements in the “Lord of the Rings,” or checking in to see a musical guest on “The Tonight Show,” the best cheap soundbars offer enough power and dimensionality to revolutionize your home cinema audio.
Skagen Falster Gen 6 upgrades to Wear OS 3, reportedly sheds UI features

The Falster Gen 6 has the same specs as the latest Fossil smartwatch, albeit with a different, Skagen-branded design. As such, it has been eligible for the latest Wear OS 3 update from Google since its release. Then again, it is only now turning up on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ wearable.
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos

The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
Windows 12: Release date, price, and everything else we know

Windows 11 was released on Oct. 5, 2021, over six years after Windows 10 made its debut. Microsoft recently released the first major update for the OS — Windows 11 version 22H2 — but we've heard the next thing on the cards could very well be Windows 12. It sounds like Microsoft is doing away with major annual updates, and instead going for a big, new version of Windows every three years, similar to what used to happen before Windows 10.
Rumor | iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line-flashing screen defect is a software issue with an upcoming iOS 16 patch

Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The iPhone 14 Pro series stands apart from its vanilla 14 siblings not merely due to their increased price but to their Dynamic Island displays. However, it now seems that some who shelled out for this inaugural Apple display type have encountered unexpected bugs and defects in their everyday use.
Tecno first-gen retractable-lens Android flagship smartphone pre-orders coming to Amazon.in

Tecno may seem obscure among Android smartphone OEMs for some; however, the company has recently shot to the upper echelons of global recognition thanks to products such as the Phantom X2 Pro 5G. It was honestly not clear whether this inaugural retractable-lens device was a concept of some kind or not at its launch - however, it will now officially go to pre-order soon.
Samsung Display to move into MicroLED panel commercialisation for future smartwatch generations

According to reports, Samsung Display is attempting to commercialise smaller MicroLED panels for use in smartwatches. To date, Samsung Display has supplied AMOLED panels to Apple and Samsung, but it is no secret that the former wants to pivot Watch Series smartwatches to MicroLED technology. Most recently, a rumour alleged that Apple would create an in-house MicroLED panel for a next-generation Watch Ultra smartwatch, although a similar rumour emerged over two years ago.
4 futuristic EV designs from 2022 that outshine Tesla

From CES 2023 and beyond, auto makers have been hard at work putting out new EV models and concepts to wow their audiences. While Tesla has been a dominant force in the EV space for a long time, some of the recent EV releases and concepts make Tesla's designs look downright old-fashioned.
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation

There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
This Lenovo laptop is normally $999, but today it’s just $269

Massive discounts on incredible products? That’s what we live for. Apparently Lenovo does too, as they are offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout:

