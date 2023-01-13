Deal | ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED deal takes 24% off AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti model

Read full article on original website
Acer Nitro XV5: New gaming monitor series showcased with 200 Hz refresh rates
Acer has shed light on the Nitro XV5, a gaming monitor series that will be available later this month. According to the company, the series will start with two 27-inch editions, which both rely on 27-inch IPS panels. Acer will distinguish the pair by native resolution, with one operating at 1440p and the other at 4K. While the pair will also offer 144 Hz and 160 Hz refresh rates, respectively, both support overclocking to 200 Hz.
Skagen Falster Gen 6 upgrades to Wear OS 3, reportedly sheds UI features
The Falster Gen 6 has the same specs as the latest Fossil smartwatch, albeit with a different, Skagen-branded design. As such, it has been eligible for the latest Wear OS 3 update from Google since its release. Then again, it is only now turning up on the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ wearable.
System76 teases beefy Pangolin Linux laptop update with Ryzen 7 6800U
System76 is known for its high-quality laptops that run Linux (either Ubuntu or System76's own Pop!_OS). However, most of their laptops run on Intel CPUs, so AMD fans were left in the lurch... until the original Pangolin debuted a few years ago. System76 recently teased the upcoming version of the Pangolin, replete with the latest and greatest from AMD.
Truly impressive - Convertible workstation Asus ExpertBook B6 Flip
3D Printing Workstation Convertible / 2-in-1 Intel Windows. Our review devices undergo dozens of benchmark tests, and they do not always manage to cope with all the benchmarks thrown at them. On the other hand, the ExpertBook B6 Flip maintains a cool processor and graphics card under testing. The device, which is almost three centimeters thick, contains an Intel Core i9-12950HX and an Nvidia RTX A2000. Together they generate a waste heat of around 140 watts. In terms of performance, the ExpertBook B6 Flip is far ahead in the test field and even outperforms the MSI CreatoPro Z16P with its supposedly stronger A3000. Both laptops run their graphics cards with up to 90 watts, but the MSI device runs out of steam sooner.
RedMagic 8 Pro launches as the first punch-hole-free Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship Android smartphone on the global market
RedMagic touts its new 8 Pro (Global Edition) as a "futuristic masterpiece" thanks to the "evolved" take on its brand's flagship gaming smartphone design for early 2023. Saying that, its rear panel is still plastered with legends pointing to its most competitive specs and features in its brand's best 'transparent-chic' tradition.
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
HP EliteBook 835 G9: Powerful and durable thanks to Ryzen
AMD Business Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. Hewlett Packard's EliteBook 835 G9 is a mobile office notebook from the business segment. The most striking feature of the compact computer is the matte, viewing-angle stable 13.3-inch screen (1920 x 1200) in the work-friendly format of 16:10. It offers high brightness, very good contrast and great color reproduction. A switchable privacy filter (HP Sure View) aims to prevent or make difficult looking at the display from the sides.
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
Poco F5 draws closer to launch as Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro specs leak online
Poco has its hands full with multiple smartphone launches in the works. First, the brand is set to debut the Poco X5 series shortly, with details of both phones now surfacing in the wild. In a few months, though, the Poco F5 will arrive as the latest entry in Poco's popular sub-premium lineup.
Rumor | iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max line-flashing screen defect is a software issue with an upcoming iOS 16 patch
Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Touchscreen. The iPhone 14 Pro series stands apart from its vanilla 14 siblings not merely due to their increased price but to their Dynamic Island displays. However, it now seems that some who shelled out for this inaugural Apple display type have encountered unexpected bugs and defects in their everyday use.
OPPO Find N2 Flip tipped to go global soon with multiple certifications worldwide
Fully-functional Android devices that can fold down as small as the Galaxy Z Flip4 and its forebears are still few and far between on the global market. However, Samsung's clamshell option might see a challenge to its market dominance in more countries soon, as possible evidence of an international release for the OPPO Find N2 Flip has come to light.
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro design revealed in official teaser and alleged live image leak
The Poco X4 Pro 5G debuted in Q1 2022 and Xiaomi already looks geared to launch a direct successor to that device. The Poco X5 Pro is coming, as evidenced by its recent appearances at various certification websites, and its design now appears to have leaked online. As revealed by...
Wrinkle-free Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 to come with 108 MP main camera and to reach greater heights than the Galaxy Z Fold4
New details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 have been shared by the same source that revealed the foldable will be heavier than its predecessor and come with an S Pen tray. This time around, apparently the Galaxy Z Fold5 will sport camera equipment headed by a 108 MP sensor, and it will have different dimensions to the Galaxy Z Fold4.
PlayStation 5 standing position liquid metal leakage is a case of concern getting lost in translation
There have been heightened concerns recently following a discovery that standing PS5s may be prone to liquid metal leakage and eventual console failure. However, the original report has been now retracted as it was a misunderstanding of tweets from French repair shops. The problem can occur only if the PS5 has been manually dismantled affecting the liquid metal barrier and normal use in any position should pose no issues.
Seamless Galaxy Z Fold5 display on the cards as Samsung creates its own muscular take on the waterdrop hinge
Despite the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 being one of the best phones we have reviewed (foldable or otherwise), one of the cons highlighted by our tester was the visibility of the display seam. Recently, we reported on news that one of the improvements being brought in by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 would be a “wrinkle-free” solution for the crease in the screen. A new article on Naver has offered up some further details about how that will happen, with Samsung adopting the waterdrop hinge used in phones such as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 but with a durability twist.
Samsung Display to move into MicroLED panel commercialisation for future smartwatch generations
According to reports, Samsung Display is attempting to commercialise smaller MicroLED panels for use in smartwatches. To date, Samsung Display has supplied AMOLED panels to Apple and Samsung, but it is no secret that the former wants to pivot Watch Series smartwatches to MicroLED technology. Most recently, a rumour alleged that Apple would create an in-house MicroLED panel for a next-generation Watch Ultra smartwatch, although a similar rumour emerged over two years ago.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 to receive innovative features with latest updates
Samsung has announced a new feature for the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, as well as all Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series models. Starting Tuesday, January 17, in most markets, Samsung will release a firmware update to the Galaxy Buds2 Pro that enables 360 Audio Recording. It remains to be seen what other features Samsung includes in next week's firmware update, with Samsung only mentioning 360 Audio Recording in its press release.
IKEA PILSKOTT smart LED lights arrive with remote dimming and up to 1,100 lm brightness
IKEA has revealed two new smart lighting products under the range name PILSKOTT. The gadgets are an LED floor lamp and an LED pendant lamp. Both devices are made using a bendable LED light strip, expected to last 25,000 hours, and the light can be dimmed to suit your mood or save energy.
