Boston, MA

BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley

The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Best Blockbuster Trade Asset Entering 2023 Deadline

Prospect of a crickets infestation entering the 2023 NBA trade deadline got you down? You're not alone. A dearth of sellers around the league continues to rear its head, suggesting we may be in for a transactional lull that's heavy on housekeeping moves, but barren of smack-you-in-the-face blockbusters. Faced with...
Bleacher Report

BS Meter on Latest NBA Trade Buzz

We're roughly three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, meaning there's fresh buzz to be consumed on a daily (and sometimes hourly) basis around the league. Trying to decode who's putting information out there can be a tricky exercise, however, as there's a great deal of posturing going on between teams, players and agents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup so Far

At about the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time to take stock of how every team's most used lineup is performing. To do so, we'll utilize the good, old-fashioned "A+ through F" grading rubric everyone knows and loves. And the marks will be every bit as objective as your high school English teacher. That is to say, they'll be entirely subjective.
Bleacher Report

Stein: Kemba Walker Focused on NBA Contract amid Rumors of Move to EuroLeague

Kemba Walker reportedly isn't ready to give up on his NBA career. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Walker remains focused on landing another contract stateside despite it being "erroneously reported" he was headed to Olimpia Milano of EuroLeague. Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks before being released on Jan....
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract

Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes

The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick

The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Knicks, Warriors Linked to Possible Trade for Bulls' Alex Caruso

The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are reportedly among the teams that could make a play for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Warriors have been mentioned "prominently" in connection with Caruso, while...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James, Suns' Devin Booker Among Stars Now Ineligible to Be Traded

Some of the best players in the NBA are now ineligible to be traded for the rest of the season. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted nine players with extension restrictions meet that criteria as of Sunday, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

