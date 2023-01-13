Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Related
Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50
Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum's 'Ridiculous' 51-Point Game vs. Hornets Leaves Celtics Fans in Awe
With Jaylen Brown missing his third straight game because of right adductor tightness, the onus was on Jayson Tatum to carry the scoring load Monday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets. He was more than up to the task. Tatum absolutely went off to the tune of 51 points, nine rebounds...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Best Blockbuster Trade Asset Entering 2023 Deadline
Prospect of a crickets infestation entering the 2023 NBA trade deadline got you down? You're not alone. A dearth of sellers around the league continues to rear its head, suggesting we may be in for a transactional lull that's heavy on housekeeping moves, but barren of smack-you-in-the-face blockbusters. Faced with...
Bleacher Report
BS Meter on Latest NBA Trade Buzz
We're roughly three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, meaning there's fresh buzz to be consumed on a daily (and sometimes hourly) basis around the league. Trying to decode who's putting information out there can be a tricky exercise, however, as there's a great deal of posturing going on between teams, players and agents.
Bleacher Report
Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup so Far
At about the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time to take stock of how every team's most used lineup is performing. To do so, we'll utilize the good, old-fashioned "A+ through F" grading rubric everyone knows and loves. And the marks will be every bit as objective as your high school English teacher. That is to say, they'll be entirely subjective.
Bleacher Report
Stein: Kemba Walker Focused on NBA Contract amid Rumors of Move to EuroLeague
Kemba Walker reportedly isn't ready to give up on his NBA career. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Walker remains focused on landing another contract stateside despite it being "erroneously reported" he was headed to Olimpia Milano of EuroLeague. Walker last played for the Dallas Mavericks before being released on Jan....
Bleacher Report
Checking In on NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents and the Teams That Might Chase Them
Halfway through January, the NBA has given us just one in-season trade, and it was a snooze-of-a-money deal with the Boston Celtics saving a few dollars of luxury tax via the San Antonio Spurs. As the February 9 trade deadline inches closer and closer, many hopeful buyers are still waiting...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Draws Trade Interest amid Wembanyama Sweepstakes
The San Antonio Spurs could get "real significant offers" for center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but the team might not want to move the productive veteran. Wojnarowski provided a breakdown on NBA Countdown:. "If you're San Antonio and you win the...
Bleacher Report
2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones Reportedly Traded to Liberty from Sun
Jonquel Jones is reportedly getting her wish. According to ESPN, the Connecticut Sun are expected to finalize a trade Sunday that would send the 2021 WNBA MVP to the New York Liberty. ESPN noted Jones requested to be traded to the Big Apple. While Jones had just one more year...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract
Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes
The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein. "There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick
The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Generating 'Considerable' Interest on Trade Market
The New York Knicks are reportedly hesitant to part with guard Immanuel Quickley, who is receiving "considerable external interest" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein provided the details. "The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals...
Bleacher Report
Former WNBA All-Star Jasmine Thomas Traded to LA Sparks; Sun Receive 3 Players
Jasmine Thomas is reuniting with head coach Curt Miller on the Los Angeles Sparks. Khristina Williams of MSG Networks reported the Connecticut Sun traded Thomas and the No. 10 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to reserved free agent Kianna Smith.
Bleacher Report
T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'I Guess a Lot of People Don't' Think I'm An All-Star
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards believes he's done enough to be considered an All-Star this year, but the early fan-voting returns have told him otherwise. Edwards was asked about not being ranked in the top 10 in All-Star voting after Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and he said...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks, Warriors Linked to Possible Trade for Bulls' Alex Caruso
The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks are reportedly among the teams that could make a play for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Warriors have been mentioned "prominently" in connection with Caruso, while...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James, Suns' Devin Booker Among Stars Now Ineligible to Be Traded
Some of the best players in the NBA are now ineligible to be traded for the rest of the season. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted nine players with extension restrictions meet that criteria as of Sunday, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Comments / 0