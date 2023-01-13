NBA Fans Call Out Ben Simmons After Loss To Boston Celtics

Ben Simmons had a strong game but failed to score a single basket in the Nets' loss to the Boston Celtics.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics walked away with a win over the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center despite a disappointing performance from Jayson Tatum and while missing Jaylen Brown as well. The Nets are going to be without Kevin Durant for the foreseeable future and this game wasn't a good example of how the Nets will stay afloat without Durant.

Kyrie Irving tried but the Nets just didn't have a good offensive night. Ben Simmons in particular had an impactful game, dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 9 rebounds. However, Simmons failed to make even a single shot as the Nets fell to a 109-98 loss. Fans were quick to jump on Simmons, as they did earlier in the season when non-scoring performances from him led to losses.

Simmons was impactful for the Nets at many points tonight but his lack of scoring really drowned them. Kyrie Irving had an inefficient 24-point night while Jayson Tatum had an even worse shooting night for his team-leading 20 points.

Can The Nets Survive A Month Without Kevin Durant?

The Nets are a team led by a 1A star in Kevin Durant and a 1B star in Kyrie Irving. KD is very clearly the better player and takes more on-court irresponsibility. While Kyrie is better than most second options around the league, he isn't nearly consistent enough to be the leader of the Nets every night. That is when the team needs players like Ben Simmons to step up.

Simmons tried and played well in many ways. However, scoring 0 points just shouldn't be alright for someone who is a former All-NBA selection on a max contract. Hopefully, he has some big games this month to help the Nets keep their position on the table.

