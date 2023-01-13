ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivehurst, CA

Lindhurst HS fosters mental wellness

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
Prevention Specialist Kaitie Patterson sits at the reception desk Wednesday in the Blazer Support Center at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst. Courtesy of Marysville Joint Unified School District

As part of Marysville Joint Unified School District’s goal of fostering better health and wellness options for its students, Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst opened the district’s first mental wellness center.

The Blazer Support Center serves as an on-campus resource for students, teachers and parents to access mental health services and other ways to enhance wellness. Lindhurst High School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the center on Jan. 3 after students returned from winter break.

