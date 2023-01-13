Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton. Police said a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia St. to show words and the image about 9 p.m. Saturday. Mike Jachles, a...
WPBF News 25
'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie County Hosts Free Tenant Rights and Fair Housing Presentation Jan. 24
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Housing Division will host a presentation on tenants’ rights under the Fair Housing Act in partnership with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave.
Condo residents want HOA to stop lights from shining into their home
Deerfield Beach – Lee and Deborah Bigbee have a problem with the security lights installed about 18 months ago outside their Penthouse North condo, shining into their living and sleeping spaces and keeping them awake at night. The lights were installed for security and safety purposes, about 25 or...
WSVN-TV
Boca Raton residents upset after finding antisemitic messages in plastic bags outside homes
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood are speaking out after they were hit by hate this weekend, leaving a community disturbed. One resident said he was pulling into his home Saturday when he found a plastic bag in his driveway. Inside the small storage bag,...
BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
cw34.com
Family fights to keep pig after South Florida Fair auction
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A South Florida Fair auction is spurring up some controversy after one family says they won a bid for a pig but then walked away empty handed. Bella B. Swine is on her way to being slaughtered, but one family in Palm Beach...
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
cw34.com
CBS12 News uses drone and underwater camera to look for mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're following up on a story we brought you last week about a mail carrier dumping mail in a lake in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. We decided to check—using a drone and an underwater camera---to look in the lake for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
cw34.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
Man arrested for trying to rob South Florida grocery store with stapler
A man's been arrested after attempting to rob a South Florida grocery store using a stapler.
gotowncrier.com
Westlake To Explore Joining Minto-SID Suit Against ITID
The City of Westlake is considering going to court after the Westlake City Council heard at their Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting that Indian Trail Improvement District officials planned to push a measure at this week’s gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation that would give ITID greater control over disputed roads in the district.
