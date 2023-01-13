ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WPBF News 25

'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BurgerFi Boca Raton Sued Over Bathroom Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A BurgerFi customer claims that he was critically injured during an incident in the bathroom at the restaurant’s location on SW 18th Street in Boca Raton. According to the complaint obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, Gerard Turner was using the bathroom […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
PALM CITY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Westlake To Explore Joining Minto-SID Suit Against ITID

The City of Westlake is considering going to court after the Westlake City Council heard at their Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting that Indian Trail Improvement District officials planned to push a measure at this week’s gathering of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation that would give ITID greater control over disputed roads in the district.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

