Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
abcnews4.com
Dozens gather for the funeral of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens gathered on Friday afternoon to celebrate a legacy that will last generations. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall was the first and only African American Mt. Pleasant Town councilwoman and pillar in the Mt. Pleasant and Charleston communities. But her friends and family know her as a...
abcnews4.com
DHEC to offer free COVID & flu shots at Monday clinic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is planning to hold a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Charleston on Monday. The clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 569 Rutledge Ave. If you can't make the clinic, you...
abcnews4.com
Chefs from Charleston close in on completion of transatlantic rowing challenge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another week of rowing across the Atlantic Oceans means The Dreamboats team is closing in on their intended destination of Antigua. Charlie Layton and Ben Towill, a pair of chefs from Charleston, began their Atlantic Challenge five weeks ago. As of Sunday, the duo is anticipating to arrive in Antigua on Saturday just 40 to 41 days into their journey.
abcnews4.com
Charleston leaders look back on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Even though Jan. 16 is the official Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day, his leadership is celebrated everyday because of how he shaped American history. MLK had a dream that everyone should be treated equally despite the color of their skin. “People think it’s...
abcnews4.com
Citadel to hold Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, parade Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel will hold a day of service and special parade Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by The Citadel African American Alumni Association (CA4), the Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics will start the day with guest speakers at 8:30 a.m.
abcnews4.com
MLK Day: College of Charleston legend reflects on journey, trailblazing career
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day hits home for a man from Mount Pleasant. 71-year-old Otto B. German walked steadfast down a trail paved by MLK himself. “Some people that I know at my church call me Mr. College of Charleston, but as far as I’m concerned, I’m Otto German.”
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating body found on Johns Island as homicide
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body found on Johns Island Saturday as a homicide. Deputies responded to reports of a body found on Johns Island around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Authorities say the body was found near a home in...
abcnews4.com
Stingrays to host blood drive at North Charleston Coliseum Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Stingrays are partnering with local organizations to collect 300 blood donations through April this year. The latest is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The team is partnering with The Blood...
abcnews4.com
15-year-old mistaken for intruder in Georgetown Co. home shot in the leg: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old was shot early Saturday morning when someone in the home thought they were an intruder. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Myrtle Street in Andrews. Deputies added the person in the home heard someone entering his house through...
abcnews4.com
Silent disco event at Edisto Hall at James Island County Park Saturday night
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Parks is introducing a new music event for people with disabilities and their families and friends. The inaugural Inclusive Silent Disco will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edisto Hall at James Island County Park.
abcnews4.com
Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/15/23) -- Police say Ritter has been located and is safe. The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Benjamin "Ziggy" Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. He last seen wearing a gray...
abcnews4.com
LIST: Charleston Museum announces calendar events this month
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum has announced its calendar events for the month of January. January 14 - The Charleston Museum's 250th Birthday Party!. January 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Museum and houses OPEN. January 19* - Homeschool History Day: Fossil Frenzy. January 19* -...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws host 'major' adoption event Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Over 21 puppies, 30 plus adult dogs, 2 cats, and 1 kitten are available for adoption at the Dorchester Paws event Saturday, Jan. 14. Dorchester Paws is open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the following animals to be adopted:. Medium breed puppies...
abcnews4.com
The Charleston Museum hosts its 250th birthday party Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum is hosting its 250th birthday party today, Jan. 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is free for members and free with paid admission to the museum. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Unique displays,...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Playhouse announces its Broadway Cabaret Series lineup
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Playhouse has announced its list of performers for the 2023 Broadway Cabaret Series season. This year the slate will include Broadway performers Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton, The Lion King, Motown the Musical), Hayley Podschun (“Glinda” in Wicked, Hello Dolly!, Something Rotten!, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, The Sound of Music), Jenny DiNoia (“Elphaba” in Wicked in seven companies across four countries, more than any other actress in the show’s history, including Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney, and the 1st & 2nd National Tours), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and local professionals Clyde Moser, Aaron Hancock, and Lauren Wagner.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Library to host gaming tournaments, registration required
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is hosting Super Smash Bros. and NBA 2K22 Tournaments along with Tabletop Gaming Events beginning Jan. 14 with the following schedule:. 1/14 and 1/28. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tabletop Gaming Events. Cane Bay and Moncks Corner. Ages...
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach McDonald's employees recognize suspect during robbery: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest was made Sunday after several armed robberies were reported in Myrtle Beach earlier in the day. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the suspect was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Gino Deleon White, 22, is charged with two counts of...
abcnews4.com
Mex 1's Annual Rail Jam Returns on January 14th
HOLY CITY SINNER — The Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in West Ashley will host their Annual Rail Jam on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, from 5 pm to 11 pm. The popular event will feature flips and tricks from regional and national amateur snowboarders showcasing their skills as they catch air on a 20-foot custom ramp and rail made with 40,000 lbs of snow.
Comments / 0