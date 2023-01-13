ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
CHARLESTON, SC
Dozens gather for the funeral of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens gathered on Friday afternoon to celebrate a legacy that will last generations. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall was the first and only African American Mt. Pleasant Town councilwoman and pillar in the Mt. Pleasant and Charleston communities. But her friends and family know her as a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Chefs from Charleston close in on completion of transatlantic rowing challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Another week of rowing across the Atlantic Oceans means The Dreamboats team is closing in on their intended destination of Antigua. Charlie Layton and Ben Towill, a pair of chefs from Charleston, began their Atlantic Challenge five weeks ago. As of Sunday, the duo is anticipating to arrive in Antigua on Saturday just 40 to 41 days into their journey.
CHARLESTON, SC
Citadel to hold Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, parade Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Citadel will hold a day of service and special parade Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by The Citadel African American Alumni Association (CA4), the Krause Center for Leadership and Ethics will start the day with guest speakers at 8:30 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (1/15/23) -- Police say Ritter has been located and is safe. The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Benjamin "Ziggy" Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. He last seen wearing a gray...
CHARLESTON, SC
LIST: Charleston Museum announces calendar events this month

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum has announced its calendar events for the month of January. January 14 - The Charleston Museum's 250th Birthday Party!. January 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Museum and houses OPEN. January 19* - Homeschool History Day: Fossil Frenzy. January 19* -...
CHARLESTON, SC
Dorchester Paws host 'major' adoption event Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Over 21 puppies, 30 plus adult dogs, 2 cats, and 1 kitten are available for adoption at the Dorchester Paws event Saturday, Jan. 14. Dorchester Paws is open today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the following animals to be adopted:. Medium breed puppies...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Charleston Museum hosts its 250th birthday party Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Museum is hosting its 250th birthday party today, Jan. 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon and is free for members and free with paid admission to the museum. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Unique displays,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Playhouse announces its Broadway Cabaret Series lineup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Playhouse has announced its list of performers for the 2023 Broadway Cabaret Series season. This year the slate will include Broadway performers Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton, The Lion King, Motown the Musical), Hayley Podschun (“Glinda” in Wicked, Hello Dolly!, Something Rotten!, Chaplin, Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park with George, Hairspray, The Sound of Music), Jenny DiNoia (“Elphaba” in Wicked in seven companies across four countries, more than any other actress in the show’s history, including Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney, and the 1st & 2nd National Tours), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and local professionals Clyde Moser, Aaron Hancock, and Lauren Wagner.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mex 1's Annual Rail Jam Returns on January 14th

HOLY CITY SINNER — The Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in West Ashley will host their Annual Rail Jam on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, from 5 pm to 11 pm. The popular event will feature flips and tricks from regional and national amateur snowboarders showcasing their skills as they catch air on a 20-foot custom ramp and rail made with 40,000 lbs of snow.
CHARLESTON, SC

