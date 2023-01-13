ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
TENNESSEE STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Washington State Law Aims to Break Link Between Food Waste, Warming Climate

A new state law aims to combat both climate change and hunger. It was prompted by some statistics that residents might contemplate while pulling moldy “science experiments” from the fridge or deciphering use-by dates on packaged food. Organic matter makes up 23% of the materials going into Washington’s landfills. For residential trash alone, the figure is 33%. That is largely food waste, most of which was edible when it was tossed out. Meanwhile, nearly one in nine residents may not know where their next meal is coming from.
WASHINGTON STATE
On Target News

Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained

In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Bridge work expected to extend into February

Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
BLUFF CITY, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee General Assembly appoints committee assignments

As we reported last week, the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convened on Tuesday. The first week of the session is the ‘organization session’, meaning that the last week does not count against the 90 legislative days the Constitution allows for each assembly. During the first week, lawmakers are sworn in, speakers are elected, the constitutional officers are elected, and committee assignments are appointed.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

After top departure, an interim director leads Tennessee’s domestic violence nonprofit

The Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has a new, interim head, following the abrupt departure last month of its longtime leader. Jennifer Escue joined the nonprofit two years ago, as director of programs. Before that, she spent nearly two decades with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, overseeing programs for refugees resettling to the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rep. Sparks Plans to Again Propose a Gun Safe Sales Tax Exemption

(Rutherford County, TN) Guns left unattended in vehicles continue to be a contributing factor to increased crime in Tennessee. To help combat criminals access to guns, State Representative Mike Sparks from Smyrna says he will sponsor his gun safe bill again this year in the 113th General Assembly. Over the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Addressing Tennessee's Foster care issues

Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee to insert executive action to help DCS. The department is facing serious issues after yet another report found issues with foster care. Addressing Tennessee’s Foster care issues. Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee...
TENNESSEE STATE

