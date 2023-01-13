ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Fire damages West Bluff home

PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds

The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Victim in fatal three-vehicle crash identified

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner has identified the victim of Sunday’s three-vehicle accident on the edge of Peoria, following what many speculate to be a police chase that started in Edwards. Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy indicates Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards died from multiple...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
tripsavvy.com

The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois

Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois has 2 Move Over Law crashes in 2 days

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim of deadly 3-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Midwest Food Bank helping tornado victims in Alabama and Georgia

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is sending relief to those affected by tornados in Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12. According to an MFB press release, they will be sending two semi-loads of water and food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank’s Disaster Relief hub in Morton, Ill. to Georgia where the supplies will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
GEORGIA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
EAST PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP: 2 squad cars hit by DUI drivers in 2 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different DUI drivers within two days, the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident is when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Isolated tornado risk possible this evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of warm and seasonably humid air along with favorable wind shear will allow for a conditional risk for a few strong or severe storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be capable of producing an isolated tornado and hail. Looking ahead, we’ll see another chance for rain and possibly some snow later this week as colder air returns to Central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings

At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Investigation for mysterious lemur ongoing

Bloomington, Ill. (WMBD) — The investigation to find out the origins of King Julian the ring-tailed lemur is still ongoing. He is currently being quarantined at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. King Julian was found Thursday morning in a Bloomington family’s garage, far from Madagascar where lemurs are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy