1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A candle is believed to have caused a fire that caused damage to a West Bluff home Saturday, not far from the Bradley University campus. Peoria firefighters say that was the cause of the blaze on West Barker Avenue, inbetween Institute Place and Moss Avenue, just prior to 1:00 p.m., getting it under control in about ten minutes.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
1470 WMBD
Victim in fatal three-vehicle crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner has identified the victim of Sunday’s three-vehicle accident on the edge of Peoria, following what many speculate to be a police chase that started in Edwards. Coroner Jamie Harwood says an autopsy indicates Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards died from multiple...
tripsavvy.com
The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois
Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois has 2 Move Over Law crashes in 2 days
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt...
Central Illinois Proud
Midwest Food Bank helping tornado victims in Alabama and Georgia
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is sending relief to those affected by tornados in Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12. According to an MFB press release, they will be sending two semi-loads of water and food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank’s Disaster Relief hub in Morton, Ill. to Georgia where the supplies will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
Central Illinois Proud
The Parade of Storms Continues: Another Round of Rain, Some Snow, Headed for Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The weather pattern will remain active across the U.S. for the remainder of the week as another storm system moves off the Rockies and into the Midwest. While this storm is expected to be mainly a rain producer for Central Illinois, a large swath of heavy snow is possible from Colorado to Wisconsin.
Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
ISP: 2 squad cars hit by DUI drivers in 2 days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different DUI drivers within two days, the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident is when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing […]
25newsnow.com
Isolated tornado risk possible this evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of warm and seasonably humid air along with favorable wind shear will allow for a conditional risk for a few strong or severe storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may be capable of producing an isolated tornado and hail. Looking ahead, we’ll see another chance for rain and possibly some snow later this week as colder air returns to Central Illinois.
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Central Illinois Proud
20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Central Illinois Proud
Investigation for mysterious lemur ongoing
Bloomington, Ill. (WMBD) — The investigation to find out the origins of King Julian the ring-tailed lemur is still ongoing. He is currently being quarantined at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. King Julian was found Thursday morning in a Bloomington family’s garage, far from Madagascar where lemurs are...
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
