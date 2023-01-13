Read full article on original website
Related
Tax money for students for private school on SC Senate floor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators said a bill that would give some less well off parents and guardians up to $6,000 a year for private school tuition will be the first thing they debate in the 2023 session. The proposal allowing vouchers passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. Members approved a nearly […]
WIS-TV
McMaster asks SC legislature to invest $3.6M into creating school safety center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Public safety is one of the top priorities at the South Carolina State House this year, including bolstering school safety. It has the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, who is asking the General Assembly to put millions of dollars in the state budget to strengthen schools.
Stimulus update: Deadline to file for one-time $800 South Carolina check is in 31 days
There are only 31 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
abcnews4.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. approaches animal shelters’ no-kill goal, Charleston group says
The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) announced this week it is close to reaching its longtime goal for animal shelters in South Carolina not to kill animals in trouble. The animal protection nonprofit, which was established in 1874, said its ultimate aim is to reduce the euthanasia rate to 10% or less in the state’s open admission shelters.
iheart.com
Republican State Lawmakers Prioritize School Voucher Program
(Columbia, SC) - Republican lawmakers in South Carolina are putting a school voucher program among their legislative priorities for 2023. A panel advanced the bill to the Senate floor Thursday. If passed, the measure would give state dollars to families who wanted to send their children to private school. The...
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
abcnews4.com
7 SC disaster-trained volunteers deploy to GA to assist families impacted by tornadoes
Seven disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Georgia to assist families impacted by the storms over the weekend. The Red Cross volunteers will respond to open shelters and provide emergency essential and emotional support. How can you help those affected by...
WIS-TV
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education. “It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of...
abcnews4.com
Coastal Community Foundation Granted $16.6 Million to Nonprofits in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In the past year, the Coastal Community Foundation granted $ 16.6 million to nonprofit organizations. The funding was distributed to organizations in three countries and 38 states, with 71 % of the money remaining in South Carolina. $ 5.2 million went to organizations that applied...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SC Democrats calling for investigation into Superintendent of Education
The chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Trav Robertson, is requesting a US Department of Justice investigation of Republican State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. Lee Rogers has details.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC reminding residents about importance of masking up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State Health officials say you may want to mask up. This as many counties in South Carolina have high or medium levels of covid-19 cases, according to the Center for Diseases Control. According to data last week…. “All but two counties is in the high...
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
South Carolinians can begin filing their individual income tax returns on Jan 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians will soon be able to file their 2022 individual income tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said Friday it will begin accepting tax returns on Monday, January 23, which is consistent with the date set by the Internal Revenue Service. More than 93% of South Carolina […]
WCNC
Rate hike for Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina greenlit by group of parties
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina power customers could see increasing bills in April if Duke Energy Progress' rate hike is approved by state regulators. On Thursday, the subsidiary owned by Duke Energy after a merger with Progress Energy announced that several consumer, environmental, and industrial groups had reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the company's rate review request in September 2022. Walmart, Nucor Steel, the US Department of Defense, and the Sierra Club were among the entities listed in the settlement agreement filed with the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
abcnews4.com
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
Comments / 0