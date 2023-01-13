UPDATE– Jennifer Welch, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois released the following statement:. On Sunday evening the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center was vandalized when someone threw a fire accelerant through a window, causing a fire in the building. We are grateful to the prompt response from firefighters who put out the fire, however there is significant damage to the building. Thankfully, no patients or team members were present or harmed. Senseless acts of vandalism have been on the rise across the country and Illinois has become a target as extreme and divisive rhetoric increases. We are working with local authorities and will prosecute the vandal(s) to the fullest extent of the law. We will not stop providing the essential health care our patients need and deserve. We pledge to work swiftly to meet the needs of our Peoria patients and those traveling from other states to receive reproductive health care.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO