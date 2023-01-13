Read full article on original website
Goleta Beach Park closed following storm
GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta Beach Park is closed due to emergency beach operations following recent storms. The closure aims to speed up work already being done at the emergency response site. The post Goleta Beach Park closed following storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Amid Light Rains, Effects from Previous Storm Close Trails Above Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s Storm Number 14 is bringing slow and steady rains so far, with very little of the unrelenting downpours and floods of last Monday. In combination with the saturated soil, however, aftereffects are still being felt. State Route 154 is still closed, as is SR 166 in Santa...
Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin
Emergency work is underway in Carpinteria where storm damage threatens a Sanitary District property. Debris basins will also be cleared in an urgent plan. The post Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue
Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
Noozhawk
Latest Storm to Hit Santa Barbara County Expected to Be Much Weaker
Rain began falling across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, but forecasters say the latest weather system will be much weaker than the storms that hammered the region last week. Most coastal and valley areas are expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain overnight into Monday, according...
Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc
One of the historic stone pine trees in the 200 block of south H Street fell and damaged a parked car due to the wet conditions left by recent storms. The post Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rain showers continue Monday, but conditions dry out Tuesday and beyond
Stormy conditions stick around Monday, but the region will dry out Tuesday. The post Rain showers continue Monday, but conditions dry out Tuesday and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
getawaycouple.com
Campers Forced to Evacuate and Leave RVs Behind in Flooding
RVing requires constantly having a plan. However, very few RVers plan to leave their RV and most of their belongings behind. Unfortunately, that happened to a group of RVers staying at a Thousand Trails campground during a weather emergency. These travelers are experiencing a nightmarish situation and have no idea when it will improve.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Rocks arrive to shore up damaged section at the Santa Barbara Yacht club parking lot
Rocks arrive at the Santa Barbara Yacht club parking lot to protect the area from next high tide. Earlier this month waves wiped out sand and a portion of the parking lot. The post Rocks arrive to shore up damaged section at the Santa Barbara Yacht club parking lot appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Issues Winter Storm Advisory
A winter storm is expected countywide Friday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including properties and areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large...
New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14
The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Los Angeles has issued a record event report which includes two new records for daily rainfall in Camarillo and Paso Robles. The post New records for daily rainfall set in Camarillo and Paso Robles on Jan. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Highway 1 between Black Road and Solomon Road is closed due to flooding
A portion of Highway 1, between Black Road and Solomon Road southwest of Santa Maria, is closed due to flooding according to Caltrans District 5. The post Highway 1 between Black Road and Solomon Road is closed due to flooding appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday
Ongoing rainfall this weekend on the Central Coast has caused continuous flooding. The post State and County Officials visit the Orcutt sinkhole on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Captured sand from Carpinteria Valley debris basins to be moved to replenish beaches
The City of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County Flood Control are transporting rocks, gravel and sand deposited in the Carpinteria Valley Watershed debris basins by recent rainstorms to Carpinteria City Beach. The post Captured sand from Carpinteria Valley debris basins to be moved to replenish beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Maintenance crews, community volunteers continue recovery efforts in Orcutt
On Monday, maintenance crews in Orcutt continued their efforts in repairing and reopening several roads that were impacted by heavy recent rainfall.
