Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Pekin Boys Basketball squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last week, the Panthers rallied in the 4th...

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO