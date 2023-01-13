NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is sending relief to those affected by tornados in Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12. According to an MFB press release, they will be sending two semi-loads of water and food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank’s Disaster Relief hub in Morton, Ill. to Georgia where the supplies will be distributed by the Salvation Army.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO