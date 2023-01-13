ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers

This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged. This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 3 dead, 2 injured after getting shot by family member on Cleveland’s West Side,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Do you own these items stolen from Cleveland home or construction site?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police recovered a variety of items stolen from a burglarized home and a construction site, and detectives are trying to return them to their rightful owner. Police said multiple items were taken from the Battery Park home when it was burglarized on Dec. 13. Multiple...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Buckeye Avenue in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The man died due to a gunshot wound, according to police. No further...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Akron PD Investigating Road Rage Incident

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road rage, reaching another level in Akron. A motorist at a stop sign at Frase and Eastwood Avenues heard the horn honking behind him. Next thing he knew, someone got out of the white SUV and began firing at his car. The...
AKRON, OH

