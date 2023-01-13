Read full article on original website
Man wanted for stealing generator from Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stealing a generator from a business on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole the generator from Mystic Chemical Products at 4510 West 160th St. on Jan. 4, according to police.
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
Shoplifter ‘used force’ to leave Rite Aid with backpack of stolen items, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rite Aid shoplifting suspect accused of filling a backpack full of items and using force to leave store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The crime happened at 3402 Clark Ave. at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3, according...
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects in red van wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects from a red van are wanted for stealing a catalytic converter, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The red van pulled into a parking lot in the 2600 block of Scranton Road on Jan. 14 and cut the...
Mentor-on-the-Lake police now have sensory kits in their cruisers
This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland's West Side, suspect charged.
Cleveland man fatally shot outside of apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed outside of an apartment building early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at St. Clair Superior Apartments located on East 74th Street around 2:35 a.m. for a man shot. EMS was on the...
Duo wanted for breaking car window on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking out the rear driver’s side window of a car on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened at West 30th Street and Clifton around 9 p.m. on Jan. 7,...
Man accused of killing 4 in Cleveland shooting to face judge on Tuesday
CLEVELAND — The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland shooting last week will make his first court appearance in the case Tuesday morning. Court records show that Martin Muniz will be in Cleveland Municipal Court for his arraignment hearing at...
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022. Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations...
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Man charged with killing four people in Cleveland shot victims in separate rooms, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 41-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding an 8-year-old girl in a Friday night shooting has been charged with aggravated murder. Martin Muniz is expected to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday for an arraignment.
Do you own these items stolen from Cleveland home or construction site?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police recovered a variety of items stolen from a burglarized home and a construction site, and detectives are trying to return them to their rightful owner. Police said multiple items were taken from the Battery Park home when it was burglarized on Dec. 13. Multiple...
Loved ones shocked after Cleveland family slain in shooting: ‘There were no signs’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family was forever changed ahead of the weekend following a tragedy that left four dead and an 8-year-old girl injured. Cleveland police investigators have accused 41-year-old Martin Muniz of killing his own relatives. He shot all five of them in different rooms of a...
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
Cleveland police: Man shot and killed at Sunoco gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed at a Sunoco gas station early Monday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Buckeye Avenue in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The man died due to a gunshot wound, according to police. No further...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
Akron PD Investigating Road Rage Incident
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Road rage, reaching another level in Akron. A motorist at a stop sign at Frase and Eastwood Avenues heard the horn honking behind him. Next thing he knew, someone got out of the white SUV and began firing at his car. The...
Court records reveal more about Brooklyn Center quadruple homicide case
Authorities have released new information about what happened inside a Brooklyn Centre home last Friday where a man is accused of killing his father, sister, nephew and another man.
Man steals iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch from Verizon store, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted for stealing several Apple products from a Verizon store, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened at 11624 Clifton Blvd. at approximately 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to police. Police said the suspect grabbed the...
