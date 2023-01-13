Read full article on original website
Youthbuild Mclean County students honoring MLK on their day off of school
NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Youthbuild McLean County students spent their Martin Luther King Day serving others by donating food, building bookshelves, and putting together a presentation on Martin Luther King Jr. for local schools to use. Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national...
Parade held in Peoria celebrating Martin Luther King Day
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A parade celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. went through Peoria Monday. Marchers started on Bradley’s campus, traveling to Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Once at the church, The king holiday committee of Peoria held an awards ceremony highlighting those who serve the community. March...
20 Peorians will win rooftop replacements in a rooftop lottery
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan 17. Peoria city officials will open applications for the 2023 rooftop lottery for qualifying homeowners. The program received more than $300,000 from a federal grant that will pay for the cost of all 20 rooftops and installation. Community development director for Peoria Joe...
Midwest Food Bank helping tornado victims in Alabama and Georgia
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is sending relief to those affected by tornados in Alabama and Georgia on Jan. 12. According to an MFB press release, they will be sending two semi-loads of water and food boxes from the Midwest Food Bank’s Disaster Relief hub in Morton, Ill. to Georgia where the supplies will be distributed by the Salvation Army.
AG Holder delivers message of justice at annual MLK Jr. Luncheon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinoisans on Monday gathered at the Peoria Civic Center for the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon. Former Attorney General Eric Holder served as this year’s keynote speaker. Holder served under President Obama from 2009 to 2015, the first African American to hold the position of Attorney General.
Arson investigation at Peoria Planned Parenthood
UPDATE– Jennifer Welch, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois released the following statement:. On Sunday evening the Peoria Planned Parenthood Health Center was vandalized when someone threw a fire accelerant through a window, causing a fire in the building. We are grateful to the prompt response from firefighters who put out the fire, however there is significant damage to the building. Thankfully, no patients or team members were present or harmed. Senseless acts of vandalism have been on the rise across the country and Illinois has become a target as extreme and divisive rhetoric increases. We are working with local authorities and will prosecute the vandal(s) to the fullest extent of the law. We will not stop providing the essential health care our patients need and deserve. We pledge to work swiftly to meet the needs of our Peoria patients and those traveling from other states to receive reproductive health care.
UPDATE: Missing teens in Washington located
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Two missing teens have been located, according to Washington Police Dept. Facebook. The two teens had been reported missing since Jan. 9th.
Investigation for mysterious lemur ongoing
Bloomington, Ill. (WMBD) — The investigation to find out the origins of King Julian the ring-tailed lemur is still ongoing. He is currently being quarantined at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. King Julian was found Thursday morning in a Bloomington family’s garage, far from Madagascar where lemurs are...
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
Peoria Fire investigator rules Saturday afternoon fire unintentional
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator ruled a Saturday afternoon fire caused by a candle unintentional. Fire crews were called to a home at the intersection of W. Barker Avenue and N. Institute Place just before 1 p.m., according to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling. They...
Galesburg man sent to hospital after shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg man had to be taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. According to a Galesburg Police press release, officers responded to the area of Blaine Avenue and Main Street early Monday morning for a man laying in his yard screaming that he had been shot.
Strong-arm robbery suspects arrested in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two juveniles have been arrested in a strong-arm robbery investigation near Jefferson and Cornhill Street. According to a Peoria police press release, the victim told police he was attacked by two men who robbed him of personal property before sustaining minor injuries. Officers noticed three males...
HOIC Girls Quarterfinals: Fieldcrest, Dee-Mack, Eureka & Tremont advance to semis
EUREKAM Illinois (WMBD) – The Girls Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Basketball Tournament held its quarterfinals on Monday. Fieldcrest beat El Paso-Gridley 59-35. The Knights forced 35 turnovers by EPG. Dee-Mack beat Heyworth 43-27 and will now play Fieldcrest in the semifinals. Tremont beat Tri-Valley 57-38 as the 2-seed.
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt...
Man arrested after pulling gun on woman in Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man who they said pulled a gun on a woman inside of his car. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, 22-year-old Titus T. Leonard was arrested for domestic battery, interference with a report of domestic violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, and phone harassment.
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 16, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora beat Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin 60-50 in a rematch from last year’s 3A state championship game which the Redbirds lost in double overtime. Ethan Kizer and Tyson Swanson each had 14 points. In a non-conference game, U-High beat Washington 54-48. Mason Funk finished with...
Traffic stop ends with ghost gun and drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man is now behind bars after police found him with a ghost gun and illegal drugs after fleeing a traffic stop Saturday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, Jakari Robertson, 21, was subject to a traffic stop before fleeing at a high rate of speed.
