FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
Richmond son shoots mother and dog in apparent murder-suicide, police say
A Richmond mother and her son have been identified by police as the victim and shooter in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this past weekend.
Police investigating train crash after car is driven, abandoned on Ashland tracks
Police said the car was driving westbound when the driver proceeded through the railroad crossing, even though the crossing arm poles were coming down. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the train, traveling southbound, hit the car.
NBC12
Police investigating Chesterfield Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of the Ocean Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Investigators were still on scene Sunday afternoon talking to people at the restaurant and trying to figure out what happened.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Missing 19-year-old of Chesterfield identified as body found in Colonial Heights
A 19-year-old missing Chesterfield man, Marcus James Johnson has been identified as the body found in Colonial Heights. On December 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line. Johnson was reported missing by...
Man shot during fight outside Midlothian restaurant, police say
A man was shot during a fight outside a restaurant on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, according to authorties.
Chesterfield Police looking for man accused of stealing from cars parked at schools
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from cars parked outside two schools.
One man injured in south Richmond shooting
A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning in south Richmond.
Police: 1 shot during dispute between 2 Amazon drivers in Chesterfield
An Amazon delivery driver is recovering after being shot in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday evening.
NBC12
Ashland police investigate vehicle, train collision
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says the driver of a vehicle that was hit by a train fled the scene early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. near England Street and Railroad Avenue. “The vehicle involved was traveling westbound when it proceeded through the...
Police: Man shot during domestic dispute in Chesterfield neighborhood
One person was wounded when a domestic dispute turned violent in Chesterfield's Stephens Hollow community Saturday evening.
Chesterfield Police looking for man accused of using credit card stolen from parked car
According to police, the man pictured stole credit cards from a car parked at Chesterfield Towne Center mall. He then used the cards to buy sunglasses, shoes, video game consoles and gift cards.
WTVR-TV
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver suffers medical emergency
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A truck crashed into a Henrico home on Monday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical emergency. Around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, a Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Brookmont Drive, approaching Cox Road, when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The truck crashed into a...
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
Death of missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg ruled homicide
The death of a missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg whose body was found in Isle of Wight has been ruled as a homicide.
Two adults found dead in south Richmond home
Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a South Richmond home on Saturday.
Two adults, one child forced from home after garage fire in South Chesterfield
Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, units from Chesterfield Fire & EMS were called to the 19200 block of Brevard Drive for a reported structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the fire in the residence's attached garage.
NBC12
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
Roses employee arrested in connection to Hopewell store’s armed robbery
Police in Hopewell have arrested a store employee in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at Roses Department Store on Wednesday night.
‘I just ran to wherever the car was’: Neighbors tried to save driver who died in Chesterfield pond
Neighbors in a Chester community say they are still pretty shaken up after a person was found dead in a car that had driven into a nearby pond.
