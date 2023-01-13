Read full article on original website
Ognir Rrats
4d ago
Homelessness is real, folks. Can happen to anyone at anytime. Kudos to Marc for getting this done. Those residents who complained should consider volunteering at a homeless shelter.
Michael Harvey
4d ago
If you build it they will stay. The problem is with policies that enable this. Yes we don't want people hosed down for being in front. But we don't want homeless camped out getting 3 meals and all the drugs they need.
Veterans for Warnock
4d ago
what kind of a society have we become that we would chose to allow people to suffer instead of helping them?....and the decisions are being made by people who pretend to be following the teachings of a spiritual guru who preaches love...smdh...
Related
Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother
BOSTON -- A man has been arrested for the 2007 death of a Boston mother. Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday. Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed. "Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," said D.A. Kevin Hayden. In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in the area of Enneking Parkway near Turtle Pond. Her body was never found. Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 10-year-old son. When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
Devastating timeline updates in case of missing Ana Walshe after last time her phone was active is revealed
NEW information surrounding the reporting of missing woman Ana Walshe has been revealed that murky the timeline of events. Walshe, 39, was last seen on New Year’s Day and reported missing by her colleagues on January 4 after failing to turn up to work in Washington, DC. However, a...
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
NECN
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys, both of Boston, were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called...
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
manchesterinklink.com
Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St. Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.
whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
WMUR.com
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
nbcboston.com
Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police were called to Dorchester Avenue and Devine Way around 5:13 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found one victim, who was taken to a local hospital with what are believed...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley Who Died on This Day 84 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Lieutenant Edward J. Kelley who passed away on Friday, January 14, 1938, due to complications stemming from a heart attack he suffered at an earlier date while on duty. Lieutenant Kelley was 54-years-old...
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
whdh.com
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
Police seeking Reyna Morales Rojas, Boston woman missing since Nov. 26
State and local authorities are seeking to locate a Boston woman who has been missing since November, authorities announced this week. Massachusetts State Police detectives are working with the Boston Police Department to find Reyna Morales Rojas. The 41-year-old East Boston woman was last seen on Nov. 26 of last year, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement Thursday.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
BPD seek public’s help in locating 77-year-old woman suffering from dementia, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
Secret Santa Gone Wrong: Weed Found In Candle At Logan Airport: TSA Officials
A ho-hum Christmas gift from a coworker made a 53-year-old man quiet the humbug when he found out he had been made a sweetly-scented, unwitting drug mule, travel officials said. TSA officers noticed something suspicious about the man's candle during a security screening at Boston's Logan Airpo…
