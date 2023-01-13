Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
iheart.com
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death
New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
Popculture
CNN
