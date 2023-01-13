ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
New Details Emerge About The Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Death

New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization

The singer was hospitalized after collapsing at home in Calabasas, PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday Priscilla Presley is asking that fans keep her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in their prayers after she was rushed to the hospital Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
