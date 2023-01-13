Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Despite being the only child of the late Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley‘s net worth is surprisingly less than what his only heir should have for a fortune. Keep reading for details on how much money Lisa Marie has. What Is Lisa Marie Presley’s Net Worth?. Elvis’ only...
New details have emerged about the hours leading up to Lisa Marie Presley's death. Here's what we already know: Thursday (January 12) morning, Lisa Marie complained of "stomach pains" that continued to intensify. Later that morning, her housekeeper discovered her unresponsive in her bedroom and ex-husband Danny Keough performed CPR. She was transported to a local hospital in LA after getting at least one epinephrine shot, restoring her pulse.
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Stephanie Elam describes seeing Presley at the Golden Globes Awards just days earlier.
Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12th, followed in her father's footsteps with a career in music. Upon her passing, the singer-songwriter's 2018 'duet' with Elvis on the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone" plays with even more poignant meaning. "Where No One...
Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization
The singer was hospitalized after collapsing at home in Calabasas, PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday Priscilla Presley is asking that fans keep her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in their prayers after she was rushed to the hospital Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this...
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Riley Keough stars in the upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the novel by the same name. Riley will play a musician in the ’70s who becomes both a “rock legend and feminist icon.” She admitted that she drew a lot of inspiration from her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.
