Orlando, FL

'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors

A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
