wogx.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit.
wogx.com
Woman dies after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County; reward offered in search for suspect
Authorities have offered a reward in an effort to help track down a suspect who shot and killed Nekaybaw Iyona Collier. The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Pine Hills and later died at a local hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
wogx.com
Man looking for off-duty firefighter who rescued him from crash
A man who was badly injured in a crash wants to meet and thank an off-duty firefighter who came to his rescue. Michael Rirodan is still recovering from the Jan. 5th crash along John Young Parkway in Orlando.
wogx.com
'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors
A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
wogx.com
Surveillance video: Masked suspects steal jewelry, electronics in Sanford pawn shop burglary
The Sanford Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for stealing electronics and jewelry from the Value Pawn & Jewelry shop on S. French Avenue on Dec. 13. If you recognize anyone in the video, you're asked to call the police department.
wogx.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
wogx.com
Dairy Queen in Merritt Island to close after 58 years
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A Brevard County ice cream shop staple is closing its doors. The Dairy Queen off Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island has been open since 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for the last 28 years. Now, after disagreements with the Dairy Queen corporation, the restaurant...
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: A few cold nights before warming trend in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 44 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees. Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the week, temperatures will begin to warm up by mid-week. BEACHES: Another cool day at the beach on Tuesday with highs warming to near 70 at the warmest....
