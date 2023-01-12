Nordcurrent Labs, along with the indie developer Black Tower Basement, confirm that Greedventory will come out this April on PC. This game is a pixel art action video game that lets you focus your reflexes and mouse properly in the play, and it works a lot like a combat game based on your ability to score flawless hits on time. You’ll be punished with a rapid death if you fail. Though most of the hardest games are very easy to use, you’ll be punished with an easy death,. In a new trailer, he’ll be back next month with the game of the year 30th.

2 HOURS AGO