miamihurricanes.com

MBB Places No. 17/16 in National Rankings

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team is in the top 25 of both major polls for the sixth straight week, earning a top-20 spot for the fourth time in a row. Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC) checks in at No. 17 in this week’s...
miamihurricanes.com

MBB Rallies for 82-78 Win over Syracuse

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team stormed back from an 11-point deficit in the final 15 minutes to defeat Syracuse, 82-78, Monday night at the Watsco Center. Third-year sophomore forward Norchad Omier posted a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double to pace No. 17/16 Miami (14-4,...
miamihurricanes.com

Miami Stays Undefeated in 2023

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team extended its win streak to five games on Sunday, defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 55-43, at the Watsco Center. For the ninth time this season, Miami held its opponent to fewer than 60 points. The Hurricanes...
miamihurricanes.com

MBB Falls, 83-81, in Overtime at NC State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a four-point lead Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena, but dropped an 83-81 overtime decision against NC State. Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong paced No. 16/15 Miami (14-3, 5-2 ACC)...
miamihurricanes.com

W. Tennis Wraps up Season-Opening Miami Spring Invite

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team started its 2023 spring campaign this weekend on its home court at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. No. 11 Miami hosted top-ranked Texas, third-ranked NC State and No. 20 Vanderbilt in the annual three-day Miami Spring Invite.
