Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Antetokounmpo to miss 3rd straight game as Bucks host Pacers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a third straight game due to left knee soreness when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers on Monday afternoon. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on the Bucks’ injury report and participated in pregame warmups, but coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday the two-time MVP won’t be playing. Antetokounmpo also didn’t play in either of the Bucks’ two losses at Miami on Thursday and Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
LeBron drops 48, Lakers beat Rockets 140-132 to snap skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had a season-high 48 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in his third 40-point performance since turning 38 less than three weeks ago, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game skid with a 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum knew he was sitting on 48 points entering the final minute of the Boston Celtics' Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and briefly thought about backing the ball out and letting the clock run down with the outcome well in hand.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Garland scores 30 to push Cavaliers past Pelicans 113-103
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland has developed a knack for when it's time for him to take over a game. On Monday, it was pretty obvious. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers.
Citrus County Chronicle
After 1st vacation, Taylor Townsend gets 1st Slam win as mom
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Taylor Townsend was preparing to return to professional tennis after becoming a mom nearly two years ago, she sought counsel from a couple of pretty good sources: Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters. Clijsters, who collected three of her four Grand Slam titles as a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Huntley's fumble ends Ravens' season with Jackson back home
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team. An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.
Detroit Red Wings game vs. Arizona Coyotes: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5) When: 9 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. ...
Comments / 0