After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe

news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
news4sanantonio.com
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
Family looking for answers after mother dies in hit-and-run during west-side fight
SAN ANTONIO — A local family is left with more questions than answers after the death of 28-year-old Ashley Lopez. The young mother of five children was run over during a street fight on the west side last Wednesday. San Antonio police have since arrested the driver 36-year-old Pennie Gomez in connection with Lopez's death.
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East. Police said a driver in a Camaro...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for two suspects accused of shooting teen in the leg
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a West Side shooting that left one teen injured Sunday afternoon. Around 2:14 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Paso Del Sur and Medida St. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man with a...
news4sanantonio.com
Legoland Discover Center San Antonio features MLK March in its mini-land
SAN ANTONIO - Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio featured the March in its mini-land for the first time. San Antonio master model builder Kevin created the masterpiece and included the sanitation truck that honors the Memphis sanitation workers and what they fought for. You can visit Legoland Downtown in the...
news4sanantonio.com
84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
‘They don’t need jail’: Family of man who died in custody of drug complications seeking solutions
A state death report shows the 46-year-old died from complications tied to drug use.
Two injured following separate shootings on the city's north, northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to track down two suspects following two separate shootings on the city's north and northeast sides Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home off of Ridge Creek Drive. San Antonio Police say a man was pulling into his driveway when he noticed a man standing in his front yard.
news4sanantonio.com
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
news4sanantonio.com
Lake Travis Fire Rescue provides fire place tips for safety during cold weather
Cold temperatures are expected to keep hitting Austin, Texas this winter. Lake Travis Fire Rescue is advising Texans to remain on alert with ways to stay warm and guarantee electricity use. In a post, Lake Travis Fire Rescue recommended that people who are lighting up the fireplace should get their...
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot over a vape cartridge deal that went wrong. Around 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass at the Summit of Henderson Pass Apartment homes for a shooting in progress. According to...
Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office. Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
