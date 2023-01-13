ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, AL

92.9 WTUG

Yes, More Severe Weather Could Impact Alabama Later This Week

One thing is for sure, we will remember the start of 2023 being filled with severe weather. Currently, we are monitoring a system that could impact Alabama later this week. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, “a frontal boundary will bring a line of thunderstorms to the state, with the potential for individual thunderstorms embedded in this line to become severe as the line moves from northwest to southeast Thursday.”
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Several days with rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of opportunities for wet weather over the next week as the pattern remains active; that doesn’t translate to multiple episodes of severe weather as most of our rain chances should be free of strong storms, but on/off showers will exist in the forecast starting Tuesday. Most of tonight is also dry, but overcast. Lows dip down into the 50s, so it will likely be a night where you can give you heater and air conditioning a break!
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Storms Leave Damage Across Alabama

Thursday’s storms left a swath of damage across the state of Alabama. Multiple tornados were reported across the state, most of them across Central and Southern Alabama. So far, there have been 85 total storm reports across the state of Alabama. 25 of those were tornado reports, 50 of them were wind reports, and 10 of them were hail reports. Storm damage surveys are still ongoing across the state, and the extent of the damage may still yet be told.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How to apply for FEMA assistance after Alabama tornadoes

Alabama homeowners and renters in Autauga and Dallas counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Thursday Severe Risk Over; Cloudy, Cold, Breezy Friday

A line of strong to severe storms marched west to east across central and south Alabama from late Thursday morning through late Thursday afternoon. A discrete storm in advance of the line produced significant tornado damage in Selma. The storm went on to produce significant damage in northeast Autauga county, including Posey’s Crossroads and Marbury.
ALABAMA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL

