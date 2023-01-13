ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Jarvis Christian University – News

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST CLARENCE GLOVER IN CHAPEL ON THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ON JANUARY 17. Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University will host a special Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. chapel at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the JCU campus in Hawkins, Texas. A featured guest speaker is Clarence E. Glover, a recognized expert on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement is open to the public.
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler spoken word competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TYLER, Texas — Festivities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway across East Texas. For the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum it started with a spoken word competition at The Foundry Coffee House. Many poets gathered to compete for a grand prize of $250 that was donated by multiple sponsors.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas

When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game

TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because...
HAWKINS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Parolee Arrested In Sulphur Springs

Reportedly a man wanted by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was at a motel in Sulphur Springs, but when officers showed up to investigate, the man had fled his room. So instead, they found 34-year Thomas Joseph Lynch, of no fixed address, in another room and arrested him for violation of parole on a resisting arrest. In addition, an officer arrested Lynch on January 5, but they released him after 24 hours in jail.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy