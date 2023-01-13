Read full article on original website
KLTV
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview High School junior has earned a place in the Texas All-State Choir for the second year in a row, after competing against 70,000 other candidates. Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair, as one of only 1,180 students...
KLTV
Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
easttexasradio.com
Jarvis Christian University – News
JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST CLARENCE GLOVER IN CHAPEL ON THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ON JANUARY 17. Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University will host a special Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. chapel at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the JCU campus in Hawkins, Texas. A featured guest speaker is Clarence E. Glover, a recognized expert on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement is open to the public.
ketk.com
These East Texas events are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many communities across East Texas will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Here’s a list of events planned for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day from all across East Texas:. TYLER. The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum will have their 37th...
Nice Job! DQ in Tyler, Texas Has Earned a Loyal Customer for LIFE–Here’s Why
This DQ in Tyler, Texas has earned a loyal customer for life. And this is why. See, now THIS is what the heart of East Texas really looks like. It looks like people looking out for each other and doing whatever they can to make their days a little bit better. And often, don't you find that the "little" things turn out to not be so little after all?
KLTV
Texas African American Museum holds pre-MLK Day celebration
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum held a pre-holiday celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and recognizing how he changed the lives of Americans all over the country. Community leaders, the choir from Promise Academy, and family gathered to speak about Dr. King’s actions in the...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Broughton Recreation Center holds ribbon cutting for new facility
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum and Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley give us a look at the 2023 Longview Martin Luther King, Jr., Parade. Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans. Updated: 20 hours ago. They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter...
Tyler spoken word competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
TYLER, Texas — Festivities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway across East Texas. For the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum it started with a spoken word competition at The Foundry Coffee House. Many poets gathered to compete for a grand prize of $250 that was donated by multiple sponsors.
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas
When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
City of Longview to hold several events to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is organizing several events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that honors him on Jan. 16. King was an activist and Baptist minister. He was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s, said the History Channel. King fought for […]
East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed
CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
KLTV
Hawkins community celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday, the 7th annual Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast was held at Jarvis Christian University to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Martin Luther King, Jr., being an alpha is one of the reasons that I joined the organization because...
easttexasradio.com
Parolee Arrested In Sulphur Springs
Reportedly a man wanted by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was at a motel in Sulphur Springs, but when officers showed up to investigate, the man had fled his room. So instead, they found 34-year Thomas Joseph Lynch, of no fixed address, in another room and arrested him for violation of parole on a resisting arrest. In addition, an officer arrested Lynch on January 5, but they released him after 24 hours in jail.
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Tiba Grill In Tyler, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. Its been awhile since I've been able to check out...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Tyler State Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Tyler State Park that affects all camping and day-use areas, except Blackjack Camping Loop and bathroom (Area #4). The notice is due to a drop in water pressure. TCEQ has required Tyler State Park to notify all customers...
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
KLTV
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
