Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

SELINSGROVE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO