echo-pilot.com
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
WOLF
MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County offered Halcovage accusers $850,000 to settle, document shows
The four Schuylkill County employees who sued Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. declined an offer to settle for $850,000 because they want the public “to hear all the facts and circumstances which support their claims” about sexual harassment and assault. The women’s attorney, Catherine Smith, gave that assessment...
Man accused of intimidating witness
POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
WOLF
13th Annual Shiver by the River
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — 25-degree weather did not stop these runners. Today marks the 13th annual Shiver by the River Race Series held at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. More than 400 people took part in either the 5K, 10K runs or the 2-mile walk. “It’s a great community event...
WNEP-TV 16
The early days of POL with Susan Gallagher
MOOSIC, Pa. — The Carbon County Environmental Education Center has been a major part of Pennsylvania Outdoor Life since the beginning. Take a look at a very young Susan Gallagher from 1983 and a milk snake.
WOLF
Man charged, accused of intimidating witness not to testify in court
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Kunkletown was arrested after allegedly being found intimidating a woman to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to State Police, between November and December 2022, 59-year-old David Frantz intimidated a 48-year-old woman not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in Monroe County.
phillyvoice.com
Pa. Turnpike defrauded of $1 million by alleged scheme to sell E-ZPass transponders linked to fake accounts
Two people are accused of purchasing thousands of E-ZPass transponders from stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where they allegedly registered the devices using fake personal and credit card information and then sold them to truckers so they could dodge paying tolls, authorities said. Federal prosecutors have charged Duvany Zambrano,...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Suspect steals license plate of out-of-state visitor
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman from Mississippi was shopping when an unknown suspect stole the license plate from her car, police say. The victim's 2023 Kia was parked at Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace just off Routes 11 and 15 around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when the theft occurred, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The plate had a Mississippi registration LLG-3043. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
actionnews5.com
Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom
ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.” The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River. The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam […]
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help in locating a Shenandoah woman. Danielle Marie Oswald, 49, with a last known address of 312 West Mount Vernon Street, Shenandoah, is wanted for failing to appear for several court appearances. Those...
Drunk woman bites cop
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman attempted to headbutt a police officer and bite EMS as they treated her at the Williamsport Police Department. Authorities responded to a call for a drunk woman at a home in the 40 block of Grampian Boulevard on Jan. 4 just past 4:30 p.m. Relatives reported Amy Brooke Rutherford, 48, of Williamsport, who was allegedly highly intoxicated, as she attempted to leave the home. Family...
One hurt in Tunkhannock fire
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
WOLF
Duck Donuts held their grand opening
MOOSIC,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — After a year of waiting ,Duck Donuts is finally here in Northeastern PA. The 1,200-square-foot shop in Moosic, Lackawanna County was filled with people looking to get their made-to-order donuts. “Oh we could not wait for today, I have been watching this on Facebook, since the...
Lancaster man charged after Harrisburg shooting, kidnapping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal attempted homicide and other crimes after allegedly shooting at a vehicle and then following it until it crashed, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. According to Harrisburg Police, Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, was in the area of S. 19th and Paxton streets around 6 […]
Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote
READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.
