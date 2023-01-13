ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BlueDevilCountry

Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50

Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. RELATED: Ranking ...
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Toronto 123, N.Y. Knicks 121

TORONTO (123) Anunoby 3-10 2-2 10, Barnes 8-16 9-13 26, Siakam 7-19 6-7 20, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-3 18, VanVleet 10-23 8-8 33, Achiuwa 2-6 4-4 8, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 2-5 3-4 8, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-96 34-41 123.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Goodrow has goal, assist as Rangers beat Blue Jackets 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York to a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, as the Rangers maintained their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Panthers send Sabres to fourth loss in five games, 4-1

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132

HOUSTON (132) Martin Jr. 7-15 1-2 17, Smith Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Sengun 14-17 3-5 33, Gordon 5-11 9-11 19, Green 7-20 6-8 23, Eason 4-6 0-0 9, Garuba 2-3 0-0 4, Tate 3-8 1-1 7, Christopher 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 49-100 23-31 132.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Atlanta 121, Miami 113

MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113.

