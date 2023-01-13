ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.
Abbey Weitzeil on Cal OTC Training: “I’m really happy with the work that we put in”

LCM (50 meters) Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.
Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
Ryan Held Did Golden Goggles, Finished his Masters, and Got Married all in One Month

LCM (50 meters) Olympic champion Ryan Held takes us through his whirlwind December (which actually started in November) with Golden Goggles in New York City. From there, he went home for Thanksgiving while completing coursework for his master’s degree. After completing all of his coursework at the beginning of December, he had wedding prep, his wedding, and his honeymoon, then celebrated Christmas. Held said it was a hard first week of training once he got back into the swing of things in the pool, but that the second week actually went quite well, being in a relatively stress-free state of mine after a very busy few weeks.
