Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.
swimswam.com
Abbey Weitzeil on Cal OTC Training: “I’m really happy with the work that we put in”
LCM (50 meters) Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Leads All Earners in Knoxville with $6,500 in Prize Money (FULL TABLE)
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 17-year old Katie Grimes won 3 events and had a whopping 6 podium finishes at this weekend’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee to lead all swimmers with $6,500 in earnings. Grimes led a group of 4 women who were among the...
swimswam.com
Saturday Evening at Pro Swim Series – Knoxville Delayed by 45 Minutes
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. USA Swimming has pushed back the start of the final session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. Due to a power outage at the Alan Jones Aquatic Center, the start of the slowest heats of the 1500 freestyles will start at 5 PM Eastern Time, and the fastest heats will kick off the finals session at 6:45 PM Eastern.
swimswam.com
Jansen, Gemmell Out of 200 IM to Focus on 100 Free; Regan Smith Still Entered Saturday
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Regan Smith has held on to her entries on Saturday morning, while a pair of #1 seeds have scratched from the final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. Smith, who raced Thursday morning but who has been a late scratch/no-show since,...
swimswam.com
WATCH: Ledecky’s 15:37 1500 and Other 2023 Pro Swim Series Knoxville Day 4 Race Videos
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. In this post you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on the fourth and final day of the 2023 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville. The last day of the meet featured the 1500 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 50 breast, and 100 free. The videos in this post come from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
Ryan Held Did Golden Goggles, Finished his Masters, and Got Married all in One Month
LCM (50 meters) Olympic champion Ryan Held takes us through his whirlwind December (which actually started in November) with Golden Goggles in New York City. From there, he went home for Thanksgiving while completing coursework for his master’s degree. After completing all of his coursework at the beginning of December, he had wedding prep, his wedding, and his honeymoon, then celebrated Christmas. Held said it was a hard first week of training once he got back into the swing of things in the pool, but that the second week actually went quite well, being in a relatively stress-free state of mine after a very busy few weeks.
Comments / 0