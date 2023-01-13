Read full article on original website
Across Massachusetts, state residents rose Monday morning to snow on the ground. From a thin layer of snow in far western Massachusetts to around 4 inches near the coast, much of the state saw at least some accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Plymouth County got the most snow...
After Monday's snowstorm, there are still slippery conditions, especially on untreated roads.
Parts of eastern Massachusetts may get up to 4 inches of snow from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to start Sunday and continue overnight into the morning. Most of the snow will be centered in the southeastern part of the state, with less than an inch of snow is expected in the rest of the area east of Worcester.
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
BOSTON – A bit of winter finally arrived in Massachusetts Sunday into Monday, bringing a few inches of snow around the state. That includes Boston's first inch of the season, tying the fifth-latest date for that milestone.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Montague 4.0 inchesMiddleborough 3.6Bradford 3.5Topsfield 3.4West Wareham 3.0Plainfield 3.0Haverhill 3.0Milton, Blue Hill Observatory 2.9Weymouth 2.9Hingham 2.8Carlisle 2.6Lexington 2.5West Peabody 2.5Fitchburg 2.5East Falmouth 2.5East Acton 2.4Rowley 2.3Andover. 2.3Hubbardston 2.3Acton 2.1Westford 2.0Chelmsford 2.0Gardner 2.0East Walpole 2.0Methuen 2.0Fitchburg 2.0Gloucester 2.0Acushnet 2.0Ashland 1.9Fairhaven 1.9Sterling 1.8Foxboro 1.7New Bedford 1.4Mansfield 1.3 East Walpole 1.2Oakham 1.0Boston 1.0
PLYMOUTH, Mass — It’s been a warmer winter than usual, but Sunday, parts of southeastern Massachusetts will finally see some snow. “We’re going cross country skiing with that snow,” said Stephen Michael Palmer, of Plymouth. “It’s a beautiful thing when the snow comes!”. With...
Police in many Massachusetts communities are urging drivers to stay home if possible as snow continues to fall Monday morning. “If you have to go out, please go slow and leave extra space for stopping,” the Hamilton Police Department said in a tweet. “The roadways are very slick.”
A storm just off the New England coast will help to throw back clouds and snow into eastern Vermont and New Hampshire today while the rest of us remain dry with breaks of sunshine.
BOSTON — Flakes continued to fly in Massachusetts on Monday after a system packing fresh snow moved into the region over the weekend. Many communities have topped three inches of snow with Duxbury topping 4 inches. Here is a list of snowfall reports as of 10:30 a.m., according to...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a special weather statement for several counties in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, warning of slippery travel conditions due to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The statement, issued at 8:05 AM EST on Monday, January 16th,...
Open burning season begins on Sunday across the state, but not everyone is allowed to participate.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow on Sunday. Our First Alert weather team forecast that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Mass Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.
Drought conditions continue to linger in Massachusetts despite recent rain and snow.
Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
The light rain and snow that will arrive during the mid-morning hours will gradually end through the afternoon. Massachusetts is in for some wintry, wet precipitation on Thursday. The National Weather Service is forecasting that a storm system will bring a period of slushy snow to the interior part of...
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
