INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures are heading back to the 50s once again this January. We will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany a low pressure system, and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO