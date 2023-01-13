Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Wal-Mart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a ‘serious violent felon’ has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Wal-Mart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Wal-Mart store on W....
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving...
cbs4indy.com
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
cbs4indy.com
Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family
INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
cbs4indy.com
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire
LAPEL, Ind. – An elderly man was killed over the weekend when his central Indiana camper caught fire. “You just hope for a different outcome than what we got Saturday,” said Jessica Marvel, an EMT with Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor...
cbs4indy.com
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/disturbing-beech-grove-police-release-video-of-child-playing-with-loaded-gun/. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment....
cbs4indy.com
Rain moving in this afternoon
Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son...
cbs4indy.com
Officers checked out after vehicle hits police cars
INDIANAPOLIS — Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near West 38th Street and North High School Road. Two police cars were stopped when a vehicle crashed into them.
cbs4indy.com
Rain, temperature records hold for this date
We are looking at another mild day ahead but not record-breaking warmth this afternoon. Rain is also on tap for the day, but again, not looking at record-breaking rainfall for the day. cbs4indy.com/weather. Rain, temperature records hold for this date. We are looking at another mild day ahead but not...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
cbs4indy.com
Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase
AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
cbs4indy.com
Beth forecasts an active week of weather
We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen...
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
cbs4indy.com
Chris forecasts a mild week
We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week. We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove...
cbs4indy.com
‘Like a dad to me’: Community honors Indy football coach killed in road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Mychel Richardson, a 10-year-old youth football player, regards the late Richard Donnell Hamilton as a father figure and is heartbroken over his coach’s death. “If I got mad, he would help me like build back up,” Richardson said. Hamilton, lovingly called “Coach Nell”, was killed...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana warming up with rain showers
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures are heading back to the 50s once again this January. We will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany a low pressure system, and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
cbs4indy.com
Holmes helps No. 6 Indiana rout Wisconsin 93-56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help No. 6 Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Indiana (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting.
cbs4indy.com
Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location
INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that...
cbs4indy.com
Rain ends overnight; our mild January weather continues
Is this January? So far this month 13 of 16 days have been above average for Indianapolis. Temperatures will rise tonight and by midnight, temperatures will be near 50°. Showers will be easing during the evening hours but we remain damp with spotty showers possible through the very early morning hours on Tuesday.
Comments / 0