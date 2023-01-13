ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire

LAPEL, Ind. – An elderly man was killed over the weekend when his central Indiana camper caught fire. “You just hope for a different outcome than what we got Saturday,” said Jessica Marvel, an EMT with Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, a neighbor...
LAPEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/disturbing-beech-grove-police-release-video-of-child-playing-with-loaded-gun/. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment....
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain moving in this afternoon

Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Officers checked out after vehicle hits police cars

INDIANAPOLIS — Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. near West 38th Street and North High School Road. Two police cars were stopped when a vehicle crashed into them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain, temperature records hold for this date

We are looking at another mild day ahead but not record-breaking warmth this afternoon. Rain is also on tap for the day, but again, not looking at record-breaking rainfall for the day. cbs4indy.com/weather. Rain, temperature records hold for this date. We are looking at another mild day ahead but not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase

AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Beth forecasts an active week of weather

We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris forecasts a mild week

We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week. We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana warming up with rain showers

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures are heading back to the 50s once again this January. We will stand in warm sector where mild air will overtake the region. Rain will also accompany a low pressure system, and should fall primarily between late morning and late afternoon. Temperatures may begin the day around 30 degrees, but will continue to warm through the entire day. Afternoon highs may be in the mid 40s, but we could climb into the low 50s overnight.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Holmes helps No. 6 Indiana rout Wisconsin 93-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help No. 6 Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Indiana (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location

INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rain ends overnight; our mild January weather continues

Is this January? So far this month 13 of 16 days have been above average for Indianapolis. Temperatures will rise tonight and by midnight, temperatures will be near 50°. Showers will be easing during the evening hours but we remain damp with spotty showers possible through the very early morning hours on Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy